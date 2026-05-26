close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
George Russell looks at the FIA logo

George Russell issues public apology

George Russell looks at the FIA logo — Photo: © IMAGO

George Russell issues public apology

George Russell was cruelly denied the chance to fight for victory in Canada

Originally written by Matthew Hobkinson. This version is a translation.

Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has apologised publicly after his heated Canadian Grand Prix outburst resulted in scrutiny from the FIA stewards.

Russell suffered a crushing conclusion to what had appeared to be a breakthrough weekend in Montreal, after taking sprint pole, winning the sprint and then securing pole position for the grand prix itself.

The Briton later became embroiled in an intense battle for the win with team-mate Kimi Antonelli, as Mercedes repeatedly urged both drivers to race fairly while they fought wheel-to-wheel around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

But Russell’s afternoon came to a halt on lap 30 when a mechanical issue on his W17 forced him to stop the car while he was still in contention for the race win.

The Brit was furious as he climbed out of the Mercedes and threw his headrest out of the cockpit, with cars still passing on track before the virtual safety car was deployed.

George Russell apologises after FIA punishment

Following a review of video evidence, Russell was handed a €5,000 fine (£4,313, $5,820), although the punishment has been suspended for 12 months providing he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

The stewards confirmed that Russell had apologised during the hearing and accepted that his actions had not set the right example.

Their statement read: “The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed.

“He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly. The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology.”

Russell has now followed through on that promise, taking to social media to address the incident directly.

“Apologies to the marshals & FIA for making their job harder than it needed to be,” Russell wrote on X. “Lots of emotions in the moment.”

The retirement proved hugely costly in the championship picture, with Antonelli going on to claim victory and extend his winning streak to four consecutive grands prix.

It also means Russell left Canada with no points from the race, slipping 43 points behind his Mercedes team-mate in the drivers’ standings after a weekend that had once promised to swing momentum back in his favour.

Related

F1 Mercedes FIA George Russell Canadian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Full News Feed

Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim

  • 3 hours ago
Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules

Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules

  • Yesterday 23:00
Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan

Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan

  • Yesterday 21:25
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard

  • May 24, 2026 17:55
F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today

F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today

  • May 24, 2026 17:15
Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix

Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix

  • May 24, 2026 16:18

Just in

00:00
Lewis Hamilton goes big with huge Ferrari race win claim
26-5
Max Verstappen claims F1 fans in the dark over new rules
26-5
Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan
26-5
Jesse Love set to make NASCAR team debut this weekend at Nashville
24-5
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster Formula 1

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton takes best Ferrari result as Mercedes fight ends in disaster

May 24, 2026 23:00
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix Formula 1

F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix

May 23, 2026 22:18
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli Formula 1

F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli

May 23, 2026 17:57
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race Formula 1

F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race

May 22, 2026 23:52
Ontdek het op Google Play
x