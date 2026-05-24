F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard
Rain is expected to his Montreal at deeply unhelpful times on Sunday
The FIA has declared a 'rain hazard' at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, the second time in as many races they've taken the step.
With the forecast looking turbulent for Sunday's race, the hazard was declared ahead of qualifying on Saturday, during which George Russell took an increasingly important pole position and a race start free of tyre spray.
The 'rain hazard' rule is a new one for the 2026 season (you'll understand why that is shortly), but it isn't quite the gamechanger that it appears.
The short version is: if the official forecast predicts a decent chance of rain, teams are allowed a very, very minimal amount of work on the cars in order to avoid excessive skid plank wear. Er. That's it. This is very much something that the teams need to know about, but fans shouldn't rip up their race-watching plans because of it.
What's a rain hazard in F1, anyway?
The hazard needs to be declared no later than two hours before qualifying, and if the cars are in parc ferme when a rain hazard is declared, work detailed in 'FIA-F1-DOC080' can be undertaken.
That's very much not a setup change concession for performance, though. This is because teams set up their cars with the assumption that their new active aero will be in play, reducing downforce on fast straights.
If it's raining and the active aero is reduced to zero or partial activation, then those cars will be sucked down onto the track more in the speedy sections, chipping away at their skid planks and risking disqualification.
To prevent a farcical situation with half the field disqualified after post-race inspections, teams under a rain hazard are allowed to change active front aero settings, which could see them reduce corner downforce and prevent plank wear in that way.
They will also, more simply, be allowed to adjust the ride height of their cars.
Got it? Good.
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
Just in
Recommended by the editors
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
Mercedes issue statement after missing out with Max Verstappen
Latest News
F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather threat looms large as FIA declares rain hazard
- Today 17:55
F1 fans can watch Canadian Grand Prix LIVE on Netflix in the US today
- Today 17:15
Yet another F1 car damaged after hitting a groundhog at Canadian Grand Prix
- Today 16:18
F1 Qualifying Results: George Russell and Kimi Antonelli complete extraordinary feat at Canadian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 22:18
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
- Yesterday 17:57
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 boss calls out 'politics' behind FIA decision
- Yesterday 21:00
Most read
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Mercedes dig deep to dominate grid for Saturday race
- 22 may
Goodbye Papaya rules? F1 insider shares update over controversial McLaren approach
- 15 may
Lewis Hamilton facing claims Charles Leclerc has become Ferrari’s lead driver
- 18 may
F1 champion delivers savage verdict on struggling George Russell
- 6 may
George Russell facing growing Mercedes contract distraction amid title battle
- 7 may
F1 boss reveals threat to demote his own driver
- 14 may