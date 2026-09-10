Christian Horner hits recording studio to tell all about controversial F1 exit

It might well be the biggest storyline in F1 for the rest of 2026 - Christian Horner is about to tell his side of the story.

The 52-year-old former Red Bull team principal was dramatically sacked from his position in July 2025 after two decades of glorious success.

Horner's reign in Milton Keynes saw his team claim eight Drivers' championship titles (four each for Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen) and six Constructors' championships.

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But everything went very sour in 2025 as the team struggled and Red Bull suffered a massive talent drain with a string of top names leaving.

Eventually the sword would fall on Horner, and one of the sport's most successful and polarising figures took his leave from the paddock. He did so with a reported £80million settlement.

Now though, just over one year on, he is preparing to tell all about his years in the sport - including that acrimonious exit - with his eagerly-awaited memoir 'Drive'.

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Horner recording audiobook of new 'Drive' memoir

The book, which is to be released on October 22, is expected to create a new host of headlines as the former Red Bull boss goes in depth about his two decades in the sport.

Things are now getting very real as we count down to that release date, with Horner revealing on his social media pages this week that he is now in a recording studio putting together the audiobook to go alongside the print version.

Horner is now recording the audibook version of 'Drive'.

Publishers Penguin are giving the book the hard sell as well - their blurb to trail Horner's impending release has popcorn and box office written all over it:

"Vivid, candid and uncompromising, Horner captures the intense drama and high personal cost of pushing a team to the very limits of performance. He talks about the shock upsets, rivalries and private challenges he faced, as well as the collaborations that underpinned his success: with figures from Dietrich Mateschitz to Bernie Ecclestone, with drivers including Max Verstappen, Sebastien Vettel and Daniel Riccardo, and most importantly with his wife Geri."

Horner is also going on the road for a speaking tour of Britain to co-incide with the book launch - he will be in York, Glasgow, Nottingham, Bath and London with the first date on October 18.

When will Horner return to F1?

The big question F1 fans are asking right now is when and where will Horner return to F1. He has said he would like to return, but only if the right opportunity comes up.

The Englishman says he would likely want a bigger role than just team principal next time around, with equity also involved.

Alpine have been mentioined as the most likely landing spot (Otro are likely to sell their 24 percent stake) while Horner has also reportedly held talks with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll.

In recent days there has been renewed speculation that Horner could be an option for Ferrari should they decide to cut ties with current team principal Fred Vasseur, but that would seem a more complicated option.

As he awaits that perfect opportunity Horner has taken on his first major role since leaving F1 (outside of penning his memoir). He is now advising on sports investments for London-based private equity house Oakley Capital.

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