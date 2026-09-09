Bernie Ecclestone has strongly denied reports that he was arrested in Portugal this week for bringing an illegal firearm into the country, calling the incident 'overblown and a massive cock-up'.

The 95-year-old former F1 supremo was questioned by police at Tires Aerodrome on Monday morning after he was found to lack the proper documentation for the shotgun he entered the country with, but has insisted that he was not arrested at any point - although he was made to surrender the gun.

Ecclestone told The Athletic that he was in the country for a clay pigeon shooting tournament, hence the gun, although he added that he won't be sourcing another firearm and competing after Monday's airport shenanigans.

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His wife Fabiana ended up being accompanied by a customs official to Lisbon an hour away to officially surrender the shotgun, with Ecclestone saying: “Poor Fabiana had to travel an hour to Lisbon, talk to the people there, who said she needs to surrender the gun, which she did. I had already signed a document to say I was happy to surrender it.”

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Ecclestone: Customs were very interested in my gun

The controversial former F1 CEO also spoke to PlanetF1, complaining in one of his many interviews about the incident that 'people wanted to make a story out of nothing'.

“I had a gun for clay pigeon shooting and, when we landed, customs were very interested," he said, "because I had a gun and they wanted to see the paperwork so they called the police.

“Then the police showed up and said it was nothing to do with them because everything was above board. It was all overblown and a massive cock-up. People wanted to make a story out of nothing.”

Former F1 supremo forced to surrender shotgun

Ecclestone gave a fuller explanation of events to The Athletic, saying: “When I got out of Customs, somebody said the police would like to talk to you. Because I know the Customs people quite well, I said sure and went to see the police.

“They asked if I had a gun here and I said yes. They then asked if I had all the documents for the gun and I then asked what documents.

“They said there is a blue book that normally goes with the gun and I said I have never seen a blue book, and I don’t know what the documents are.”

He continued: “I went to see them again and they said we know you aren’t smuggling things, but that I will have to surrender the gun and decide if I want to import it permanently and pay duty, or (obtain) a temporary import.

“I said it was temporary. They said I need to surrender it first and then they can deal with it. I told them there and then that I had surrendered it, and then they told me I couldn’t do it here and it had to be in Lisbon, which is about an hour away.

“One of the Customs guys said I’d need to go with him to Lisbon and they would have a look at how it can be sorted out.”

Not Ecclestone's first airport gun confusion

This is the second time in the last few years that Ecclestone has found himself in hot water at an airport over a firearm, being questioned by Brazilian police after a handgun was 'mistakenly' packed in his luggage.

“Brazil was a different thing altogether,” he said after this week's incident. “One of the mechanics from one of the racing teams brought a gun from America and said I should have it in Brazil as I am there all the time and it is dangerous.

“When we were leaving, somebody in the house packed the gun, thinking it was for packing, in the suitcase. We went all through this business at the airport over the bloody gun, but it was all nothing. It was an evening’s work for the people, so they were happy.”

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