Ferrari 'need to get their s**t together' as F1 legend calls for Hamilton-Leclerc peace talks

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya has told Ferrari that they need to 'get their s**t together' after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's scuffle at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari duo lined up in P3 and P4 ahead of lights out in Monza, with optimism that either one of them could deliver a home race victory for the Scuderia.

However, when the lights went out, things quickly went wrong. Into turn one, Hamilton threw his car up the inside of his team-mate as he tried to make an overtake, but the two gently bumped wheels.

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Hamilton being on the inside heading into the chicane at turn one meant he was on the outside for turn two, and as the two Ferraris tried to get through the corner, the seven-time world champion was left with no room and forced onto the gravel and kerb, causing him to lose multiple places.

Naturally, Hamilton wasn't happy with this, firmly putting all of the blame on his team-mate: "Charles pushed me off!"

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Hamilton vs Leclerc under the microscope

Hamilton never really recovered from his early setback, going on to finish the race in P6 in a massive blow to his title chances, while Leclerc suffered a DNF after that huge crash at the end of lap two.

Post-race, the pair offered very different takes on what went wrong in the early stages. Leclerc admitted that 'we went too far', but in his assessment, Hamilton was adamant that there was no 'we'. "I was in front, there's no 'we' about it," was his verdict.

Now, seven-time grand prix winner Montoya has had his say on what went down in Monza, and he feels the blame lies with Leclerc.

"Personally, I think Lewis played as a teammate," Montoya told BetBrothers. "Lewis was so clean in turn one.

"Yes, he went for the gap, but that's your f*****g job. When you're a driver, and you see the gap, you gotta take the f*****g gap. He went for the gap. He didn't hit him, he didn't lock up, he didn't run into anybody, and he was clean enough that he gave Charles room to go around the corner.

"He could've pushed out his elbows and run Charles off, but he didn't. He gave Charles enough space, and then Charles gets to the apex and runs Lewis into the gravel, and that's just wrong. Charles did what I would have done, but now the way the teams play, you can't do that."

Montoya: Ferrari need to 'get their s**t together'

Montoya's cutting analysis did not stop there, with the former F1 star calling for urgent talks between Hamilton, Leclerc and Ferrari's top brass as he urged the team to 'get their s**t together'.

"I think [team principal] Fred Vasseur needs to bring both drivers to Italy, and I think [executive chairman] John Elkann needs to get involved," Montoya argued.

"If they really need wanna stop this, they really need to get the s**t together and do it properly.

"Ferrari has always been about individuals, but it's something that Damon Hill said that is true is, every time Ferrari succeeded, it's been a one-driver team."

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