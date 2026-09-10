Monza defeat may cost George Russell more than a trophy: 'That does something to a driver'

Former F1 star Ralf Schumacher has warned that Kimi Antonelli's brilliant Italian Grand Prix win on Sunday may spell disaster for his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

George Russell was the heavy favourite to win the race after he qualified on the front row alongside surprise polesitter Pierre Gasly but, despite building a gap to the Ferraris and McLarens who started around him (as well as Max Verstappen), the Brit was hunted down from 19th on the grid by his young team-mate.

Antonelli was aided by a pair of perfectly-timed pauses in the race - a 30-minute red flag for Charles Leclerc's Lap 2 crash and a later virtual safety car which allowed him a cheap pitstop for fresh medium tyres. But the 20-year-old Italian still drove a brilliant race to become the first home winner of the race in 60 years.

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Looking back on the race on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher half joked that Russell was 'driving a different car again' in talking about the pace gap between the Mercedes pair, and warned that the race could have dire consequences for the rest of his season.

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Will Antonelli gulf cost Russell Mercedes support?

"George Russell was apparently driving a different car again, or he's simply not getting along well with the car at the moment," said the 11-year F1 veteran.

On the Brit being hunted down by his own team-mate from 19th on the grid, he warned: "That's a huge blow, and that does something to a driver - it's also difficult internally within the team because you lose a lot of support."

What would a severe loss of support within Mercedes mean for Russell? Fortunately, Schumacher didn't leave that open to interpretation; saying straight out that he expects Russell to be told that his job for the rest of the year is to support Antonelli's title challenge.

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"I do believe that there will now be a proper meeting," the German said, "where George will be told who will be competing for the world championship this year and what his responsibilities are."

That would be a crushing blow for Russell, not just for the season but for his future with Mercedes after being outdriven this year by a team-mate who came into this season still seen as a work in progress.

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