F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Canadian Grand Prix times and grid positions
All the times from Canadian Grand Prix qualifying
F1 qualifying returns on Saturday, May 23, with the crucial fight for pole position at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.
The session takes place on Saturday afternoon at 4pm local time (ET) or if you're tuning in from the UK, get ready for some evening track action with a qualifying start time of 9pm.
Lewis Hamilton returns to Canada tied with fellow seven-time champion Michael Schumacher for the track record of seven grand prix wins and six pole positions, but will the 41-year-old manage to qualify on the front row this weekend with Ferrari?
Last year's Canadian GP qualifying saw George Russell take pole with Mercedes, the team who once again appear to be the ones setting the benchmark, and after picking up the pole for Saturday's sprint race, the Brit will be keen to continue his successful stint in Montreal.
But his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli surely won't be far behind thanks to the major upgrades the Silver Arrows have brought this weekend.
Check out the below results table for the latest times after Saturday's qualifying to find out which driver came out on top.
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F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2026
The below results table will be completed after qualifying, which kicks off at 4pm local time (ET), has been completed. Be sure to check back for the full times and qualifying order which will be updated in the table below.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026
There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.
Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of 5 cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have 6 being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.
The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.
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