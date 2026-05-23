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Russell screwing up his face on the F1 grid at Miami in bright purple race suit

F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli

Russell screwing up his face on the F1 grid at Miami in bright purple race suit — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli

All the times and positions from the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

Controversy abounded early at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battling hard on track before the Brit took Saturday's sprint race win.

Russell led from pole position while Antonelli reeled him in by the start of Lap 6, the young Italian getting past his team-mate at Turn 1 only to be squeezed onto the grass at the next turn.

The pair nearly came to blows again when Antonelli made another passing attempt, getting alongside the sister Mercedes only to bounce across the grass again and lose out not only Russell, but also Norris.

Norris took advantage of the work put into the Mercedes' tyres to close right up onto Russell, harassing him for the remainder of the 23-lap race while himself being harassed by Antonelli.

There was another close fight a few seconds behind the leading trio, with Oscar Piastri sandwiched between the Ferrari pair – behind Lewis Hamilton but ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Further down the field, Sergio Perez was once again outside the points, but finished a very creditable 11th place – by far the best finish for a Cadillac in the American team's short history. Even being dropped to 14th by a 10-second penalty applied post-race won't dampen the team's enjoyment of the sprint too much.

READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1George RussellMercedesWINNER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.272s
3Kimi AntonelliMercedes+1.843s
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+9.797s
5Charles LeclercFerrari+9.929s
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+10.545s
7Max VerstappenRed Bull+15.935s
8Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+29.710s
9Franco ColapintoAlpine+31.621s
10Carlos SainzWilliams+36.793s
11Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1:01.344s
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1:01.814s
13Esteban OconHaas+1:04.209s
14Sergio PerezCadillac+1:10.402s (10s penalty)
15Nico HulkenbergAudi+1:12.158s (10s penalty)
16Lance StrollAston MartinN/A
17Valtteri BottasCadillac+1 LAP
18Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
19Alex AlbonWilliams+1 LAP
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
21Isack HadjarRed Bull+3 LAPS
NCFernando AlonsoAston MartinDNF

READ MORE: Hamilton vs Alonso: What really went down between F1 rivals

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