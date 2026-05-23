F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
F1 Sprint Results Today: Mercedes controversy kicks off as Russell squeezes out Antonelli
All the times and positions from the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race
Controversy abounded early at the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli battling hard on track before the Brit took Saturday's sprint race win.
Russell led from pole position while Antonelli reeled him in by the start of Lap 6, the young Italian getting past his team-mate at Turn 1 only to be squeezed onto the grass at the next turn.
The pair nearly came to blows again when Antonelli made another passing attempt, getting alongside the sister Mercedes only to bounce across the grass again and lose out not only Russell, but also Norris.
Norris took advantage of the work put into the Mercedes' tyres to close right up onto Russell, harassing him for the remainder of the 23-lap race while himself being harassed by Antonelli.
There was another close fight a few seconds behind the leading trio, with Oscar Piastri sandwiched between the Ferrari pair – behind Lewis Hamilton but ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Further down the field, Sergio Perez was once again outside the points, but finished a very creditable 11th place – by far the best finish for a Cadillac in the American team's short history. Even being dropped to 14th by a 10-second penalty applied post-race won't dampen the team's enjoyment of the sprint too much.
READ MORE: Could we still see a 24-race F1 season? Cancelled races could be rescheduled
F1 Canadian Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|WINNER
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.272s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.843s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+9.797s
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+9.929s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+10.545s
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+15.935s
|8
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+29.710s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+31.621s
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+36.793s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1:01.344s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1:01.814s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1:04.209s
|14
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1:10.402s (10s penalty)
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1:12.158s (10s penalty)
|16
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|N/A
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1 LAP
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1 LAP
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1 LAP
|20
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1 LAP
|21
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+3 LAPS
|NC
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
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