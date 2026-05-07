George Russell facing growing Mercedes contract distraction amid title battle
George Russell facing growing Mercedes contract distraction amid title battle
An F1 legend believes Russell's Mercedes deal is affecting his mindset
Juan Pablo Montoya believes George Russell’s unresolved Mercedes contract talks may be starting to impact his focus as competition inside the team intensifies ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season.
After Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari, Russell entered the year as Mercedes’ clear lead driver. However, the emergence of young teammate Kimi Antonelli has quickly shifted the balance within the team.
Antonelli’s rapid rise has turned him into a serious championship contender far sooner than expected, placing Russell under increasing pressure both on the track and regarding his long-term future with Mercedes.
Montoya questions Russell mindset
Speaking on the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill and former Williams and McLaren driver Juan Pablo Montoya discussed Russell's battle with Antonelli at Mercedes.
“I think what George really needs to do is figure out how to match Kimi," Montoya said. "If he starts matching Kimi, Kimi will try to step even further to keep beating him. And I think mistakes can come.”
Hill asked whether Russell’s issue was one of personality and mindset rather than outright ability, with Montoya making clear that he still believes the Brit has the pace to beat his team-mate.
“I think he’s quicker than Kimi,” Montoya said.
“Kimi is very good at hustling the hell out of the car, but George can put that ultimate lap and be very clean. But the problem is, I think he’s more concerned about all the noise with Kimi.
“Maybe just getting a one-year deal. His mindset is in the wrong place. When they give you a one-year deal they’re telling you we’re going to extend you, but we’re not sure about you.”
Verstappen to Mercedes speculation adds pressure
Russell's situation is made even more complicated by the continued speculation linking Max Verstappen with a move to Mercedes.
Verstappen's long-term Red Bull future has been one of the biggest talking points of the season, with Mercedes repeatedly floated as the obvious destination if the four-time champion ever decides to leave.
Contract uncertainty rarely exists in isolation. If Russell is already dealing with Antonelli's rise on one side of the garage, then the possibility of Mercedes keeping an eye on Verstappen only adds another layer to the conversation.
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