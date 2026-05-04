close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Japan, 2026

Kimi Antonelli 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix explained by F1 insider

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Kimi Antonelli 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix explained by F1 insider

Kimi Antonelli suffered an unusual issue during Sunday's F1 race

Originally written by Kerry Violet. This version is a translation.

Kimi Antonelli may have delivered another landmark victory at the Miami Grand Prix, but the race was far from straightforward for the young Mercedes driver.

Following an outstanding start to the 2026 season, Antonelli extended his lead at the top of the championship standings with victory in Miami, opening up an advantage over team-mate George Russell.

The success marked the third grand prix win of Antonelli’s career and also secured him a unique piece of Formula 1 history, becoming the first driver ever to turn his first three pole positions into race victories.

And though his Miami GP win sounds a breeze on paper, the 19-year-old actually had to contend with much more than just competitive rivals out on track during the fourth race of the season.

During the 57-lap race, Antonelli also battled with overheating tyres and an electrical problem with his steering wheel, something which Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz compared to a faulty iPhone charging port.

Ted Kravitz reveals bizarre Mercedes problem at Miami GP

Kravitz then turned to a relatable issue for any iPhone users tuning into the broadcast to explain the steering problem Antonelli suffered.

"Essentially, the best way to describe it is that when you plug your iPhone in, and if you've had your iPhone for a long time, and that sort of slot that you plug the thing into is a bit worn. Or maybe you've dropped it once or twice and and it doesn't really connect, and you don't get the little green thing at the top. You think, 'oh, no, am I going to have to buy another phone?' This is really annoying. Same thing with his steering wheel.

"So the steering wheel, there's some little connection that wasn't quite tight on the steering wheel. It wasn't about to come off or anything, but when he pulled the paddle for a gear shift, there was a little bit of a delay. And then suddenly, if you imagine you're going around 200 miles per hour, you're thinking, 'what's going on here? I've got a paddle problem. A problem with the gearbox is it's not shifting. I've got a problem with the paddle', and it was just a little bit of hardware problem.

"The connection between the steering wheel and the 12 pin connector or whatever it is that goes from the steering wheel to the steering column and then from the steering column to the brains of the car, and everywhere else."

So there you have it. The unusual steering issue Antonelli managed to overcome in Miami, explained a la Ted's Notebook.

Related

F1 Mercedes Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix Sky Sports Ted Kravitz

More F1 news

Full News Feed

F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

  • Yesterday 19:00
FIA criticised after Verstappen penalty sparks backlash in Miami

FIA criticised after Verstappen penalty sparks backlash in Miami

  • Yesterday 21:00
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP

  • Yesterday 17:00
F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

F1 Results Today: First Mercedes cracks show in Miami practice

  • May 1, 2026 20:00
Red Bull star crashes out at Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull star crashes out at Miami Grand Prix

  • May 3, 2026 19:30
Disqualification, qualifying fires and DNS - F1 team's Miami Grand Prix nightmare

Disqualification, qualifying fires and DNS - F1 team's Miami Grand Prix nightmare

  • May 3, 2026 17:48

Just in

4-5
FIA criticised after Verstappen penalty sparks backlash in Miami
4-5
F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties
4-5
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP
3-5
McLaren F1 boss opens up on Max Verstappen transfer availability
3-5
F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli takes victory as Ferrari star crashes on final lap
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kimi Antonelli 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix explained by F1 insider Miami Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli 'iPhone' problem during Miami Grand Prix explained by F1 insider

Yesterday 23:00
FIA criticised after Verstappen penalty sparks backlash in Miami Miami Grand Prix

FIA criticised after Verstappen penalty sparks backlash in Miami

Yesterday 21:00
F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

Yesterday 19:00
Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton frustrated after Ferrari struggles at Miami GP

Yesterday 17:00
Ontdek het op Google Play
x