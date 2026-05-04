F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

The final classification from the Miami Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA

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The FIA has confirmed the final classification for the Miami Grand Prix following a dramatic fourth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli converted pole position into victory once again, securing his third win of the year for Mercedes after holding off Lando Norris, while Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri completed the podium.

Further down the order, post-race penalties caused changes to the standings, with Charles Leclerc dropping from sixth to eighth after receiving a 20-second time penalty.

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Max Verstappen was also handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on pit exit, however with Leclerc's penalty this did not cost him his fifth place.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell was fourth while Lewis Hamilton benefitted from his Ferrari team-mate's penalty to claim sixth, with Franco Colapinto seventh for Alpine.

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Miami Grand Prix Race Results (Updated) Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes WINNER 2 Lando Norris McLaren +3.264s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +27.092s 4 George Russell Mercedes +43.051s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +48.949s (*with five-second time penalty) 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +53.753s 7 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1:01.871s 8 Charles Leclerc* Ferrari +1:04.245s (*with 20-second time penalty) 9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:22.072s 10 Alex Albon Williams +1:30.972s 11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 LAP 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 LAP 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 LAP 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 LAP 16 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 LAP 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2 LAPS NC Nico Hulkenberg Audi DNF NC Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF NC Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF NC Isack Hadjar Red Bull DNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:31.869 on lap 35.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 circus stays in North America, with the fifth round taking place at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

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