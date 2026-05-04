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An FIA flag edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

An FIA flag edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Miami Grand Prix final results confirmed after LATE FIA penalties

The final classification from the Miami Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA

Originally written by Dan Ripley. This version is a translation.

The FIA has confirmed the final classification for the Miami Grand Prix following a dramatic fourth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season.

Kimi Antonelli converted pole position into victory once again, securing his third win of the year for Mercedes after holding off Lando Norris, while Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri completed the podium.

Further down the order, post-race penalties caused changes to the standings, with Charles Leclerc dropping from sixth to eighth after receiving a 20-second time penalty.

Max Verstappen was also handed a five-second time penalty for crossing the white line on pit exit, however with Leclerc's penalty this did not cost him his fifth place.

Antonelli's team-mate George Russell was fourth while Lewis Hamilton benefitted from his Ferrari team-mate's penalty to claim sixth, with Franco Colapinto seventh for Alpine.

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Miami Grand Prix Race Results (Updated)
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedesWINNER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.264s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+27.092s
4George RussellMercedes+43.051s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+48.949s (*with five-second time penalty)
6Lewis HamiltonFerrari+53.753s
7Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:01.871s
8Charles Leclerc*Ferrari+1:04.245s (*with 20-second time penalty)
9Carlos SainzWilliams+1:22.072s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1:30.972s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 LAP
13Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 LAP
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 LAP
16Sergio PerezCadillac+1 LAP
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2 LAPS
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNF
NCLiam LawsonRacing BullsDNF
NCPierre GaslyAlpineDNF
NCIsack HadjarRed BullDNF

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:31.869 on lap 35.

When is the next F1 race?

The F1 circus stays in North America, with the fifth round taking place at the Circuit de Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix.

There is a three-week break between Miami and the race in Canada which has recently moved from its traditional mid-June slot to May and before the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race will take place on May 24 at 4pm local time (9pm UK time).

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