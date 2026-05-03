F1 Results Today: Kimi Antonelli takes victory as Ferrari star crashes on final lap

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Kimi Antonelli produced a masterful drive at the Miami Grand Prix to take his third F1 grand prix win in a row.

Mercedes came into the weekend as the dominant team over the first three races, but updates brought by a number of their rivals put them well and truly back into the mix – with George Russell struggling so much for pace that he finished nearly 45 seconds back.

The teenager was unbowed by his lack of mechanical superiority though, driving a strong race and battling to hold off Lando Norris in the closing stages to take the victory and extend his championship lead.

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The race also saw some rare final lap drama in the podium hunt, with Charles Leclerc spinning and bashing the wall while fighting Oscar Piastri for third place. The Ferrari star managed to get his car pointing in the right direction, but could only limp home with a likely damaged suspension, being swamped by Russell and Max Verstappen as he nursed his car to the flag in sixth.

He could, however, be set to regain at least a couple of points – with Verstappen to be investigated after the race for potentially crossing the white line on pit exit, an offence which typically carries a five-second penalty.

While that paid off and there were no lightning strikes near the Miami International Autodrome, there was still an absolutely electric first lap which saw Verstappen do a 360 degree spin in the second corner, Lewis Hamilton get hit by Franco Colapinto, and Leclerc storm (ahem) into the lead.

Leclerc, Antonelli and Norris all battled for the lead in the opening half-dozen laps before two entirely separate crashes – Isack Hadjar clipping the wall by himself, and Liam Lawson flipping Pierre Gasly into a barrel roll a few corners later – brought out the safety car.

All three drivers involved retired from the race at that point, as did Nico Hulkenberg. The German's exit was unrelated to the other three, and more closely related to Audi's ongoing struggles to keep their cars running this weekend.

Verstappen took the chance for a cheap safety car pit stop to rid himself of his unusually-worn medium tyres at that point, switching early onto a set of hards with the intention of running 50-odd laps to the finish without visiting his mechanics again.

The rain teased by the forecasts never did arrive over the course of the race, with Antonelli and Norris pulling far away from their rivals at the front of the pack to fight it out between themselves in a dramatic finale.

Verstappen's tyre gamble did put him briefly back in the battle for a podium spot after his earlier spin – although he was eventually reeled in and passed by Leclerc, Piastri and Russell, finishing in fifth place (after the Ferrari's late crash).

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Miami Grand Prix Race Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes WINNER 2 Lando Norris McLaren +3.264s 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +27.092s 4 George Russell Mercedes +43.051s 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +43.949s 6 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +44.245s 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +53.753s 8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1:01.871s 9 Carlos Sainz Williams +1:22.072s 10 Alex Albon Williams +1:30.972s 11 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 LAP 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 LAP 13 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 LAP 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 LAP 15 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1 LAP 16 Sergio Perez Cadillac +1 LAP 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1 LAP 18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2 LAPS NC Nico Hulkenberg Audi DNF NC Liam Lawson Racing Bulls DNF NC Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF NC Isack Hadjar Red Bull DNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen is 'seriously considering' retirement from F1

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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