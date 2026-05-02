F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized
All the times and positions from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race
McLaren returned to the front of the pack in style on Saturday at the Miami Grand Prix.
After showing brilliant pace on Friday coming back from the sport's enforced five-week break, Lando Norris took a comfortable sprint race victory ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc the only other driver even able to stay in touch.
Behind the Ferrari, Antonelli and George Russell battled for fourth and swapped positions a couple of times as they try to come to turns with a sudden lack of pace compared to their rivals this weekend.
Antonelli won that scrap on track, but exceeded track limits so many times in doing so that he was actually handed a five-second penalty after the chequered flag flew, dropping him from fourth to sixth, behind his team-mate and Max Verstappen.
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years as they battled, albeit over sixth place rather than first, and even played the classic hit 'Verstappen forcing his way past Hamilton off the track and having to give the place back'.
F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|WINNER
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+3.766s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+6.251s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+12.951s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+13.639s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+13.777s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+21.665s
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+30.525s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+35.346s
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+36.970s
|11
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+48.438s
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+56.972s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+57.365s
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+58.504s
|15
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+59.358s
|16
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1:16.067s
|17
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+1:16.691s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1:17.626s
|19
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1:28.173s
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+1:29.597s
|NC
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|DNS
|NC
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|DNS
READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up
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