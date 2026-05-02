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Norris

F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized

Norris — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Sprint Results Today: McLaren grab spectacular 1-2 finish in Miami as Mercedes star penalized

All the times and positions from the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Originally written by Chris Deeley. This version is a translation.

McLaren returned to the front of the pack in style on Saturday at the Miami Grand Prix.

After showing brilliant pace on Friday coming back from the sport's enforced five-week break, Lando Norris took a comfortable sprint race victory ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri, and Charles Leclerc the only other driver even able to stay in touch.

Behind the Ferrari, Antonelli and George Russell battled for fourth and swapped positions a couple of times as they try to come to turns with a sudden lack of pace compared to their rivals this weekend.

Antonelli won that scrap on track, but exceeded track limits so many times in doing so that he was actually handed a five-second penalty after the chequered flag flew, dropping him from fourth to sixth, behind his team-mate and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton rolled back the years as they battled, albeit over sixth place rather than first, and even played the classic hit 'Verstappen forcing his way past Hamilton off the track and having to give the place back'.

F1 Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results

Miami Grand Prix Sprint Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Lando NorrisMcLarenWINNER
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+3.766s
3Charles LeclercFerrari+6.251s
4George RussellMercedes+12.951s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+13.639s
6Kimi AntonelliMercedes+13.777s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+21.665s
8Pierre GaslyAlpine+30.525s
9Isack HadjarRed Bull+35.346s
10Franco ColapintoAlpine+36.970s
11Gabriel BortoletoAudi+48.438s
12Esteban OconHaas+56.972s
13Oliver BearmanHaas+57.365s
14Carlos SainzWilliams+58.504s
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+59.358s
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1:16.067s
17Sergio PerezCadillac+1:16.691s
18Lance StrollAston Martin+1:17.626s
19Alex AlbonWilliams+1:28.173s
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+1:29.597s
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNS
NCArvid LindbladRacing BullsDNS

READ MORE: McLaren tease F1 Miami Grand Prix upgrades as Mercedes fight ramps up

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