Miami GP fans shocked by $150 luxury hot dog

A $150 hot dog is available to buy at the Miami GP...seriously

Change your timezone:

Fans attending the Miami Grand Prix this weekend may be spending more than expected once food prices are added to the bill.

One item in particular has grabbed attention after a gourmet hot dog priced at $150 appeared on sale during the Florida race weekend.

The premium snack, known as the Foodgod, was created through a collaboration involving Chevre Miami, Foodgod and Golden Goat Caviar, with only a small number being made available each day of the event.

Miami GP fans offered $150 hot dog

Article continues under video

The Foodgod hot dog is not exactly your standard race-day snack, with the item featuring an Australian Wagyu beef sausage, creme fraiche, almas caviar and edible gold.

According to promotional posts for the collaboration, the hot dog costs $150, with only 10 available per day during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Luxury Miami GP menu revealed

The Foodgod is not the only expensive item on offer either, with Chevre Miami also promoting other high-end food options around race week.

That includes the Golden Glizzy, priced at $100, and a $125 sandwich called the Gold Digger, making the menu one of the more extravagant offerings fans are likely to see at any F1 event this season.

Miami has built a reputation as one of the sport’s most glamorous race weekends since joining the calendar, with celebrities, luxury hospitality and high prices all becoming part of the event’s identity.

For some fans, that is exactly what makes the race stand out. For others, a $150 hot dog will only add to the feeling that attending an F1 weekend is becoming increasingly expensive.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend follows the sprint format, with plenty of action across three days.

Friday

FP1: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT

Sprint Qualifying: 21:30 UK / 16:30 ET / 15:30 CT / 13:30 PT

Saturday

Sprint race: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT

Qualifying: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday

Race: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Related