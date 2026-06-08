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Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background

Lewis Hamilton shares Monaco celebration as Kim Kardashian watches on

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton shares Monaco celebration as Kim Kardashian watches on

Yep, it's official

By Sheona Mountford.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attracted plenty of attention during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, with the pair once again finding themselves at the center of speculation surrounding their relationship.

On track, Hamilton came close to securing one of his strongest results since joining Ferrari, remaining firmly in contention after navigating a potentially costly pit-lane speeding penalty during a safety car period.

The seven-time world champion also faced scrutiny from race officials for the gap he left to the car ahead under the safety car, but stewards opted against taking further action, allowing him to focus on a tense late-race battle with championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Unfortunately for Hamilton, he couldn't get past Antonelli on the restart, but with his team-mate crashing out and his podium finish promoting him to second in the championship, it was still a glorious weekend for the seven-time champion.

And the best bit? His partner Kim Kardashian was in attendance to watch the action unfold from the paddock.

Hamilton and Kardashian are F1 official

Kim Kardashian was even on the grid ahead of Sunday's race, and like a bloodhound, sourced by Martin Brundle and the Sky F1 team, although she declined to speak to the F1 legend.

When Hamilton stood on the podium, however, Kardashian reappeared at the bottom to support the Ferrari man and filmed the moment on her phone.

In response, Hamilton blew a kiss down towards Kardashian and was seen after the celebrations hugging his partner.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Monaco Grand Prix

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