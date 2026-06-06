F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
F1 makes shocking announcement over Las Vegas Grand Prix future
Another decade of the Las Vegas GP
Shocking news came out of Clark County this week as F1 confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2037.
F1 and the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority have agreed a 10-year extension to begin in 2028 and continue through 2037. The deal will pay F1 $10million per year just to sponsor the event - a total of $100million for the full term.
The landmark pact ensures long-term security for the race, which began amid much publicity back in 2023. The current deal between F1 and Las Vegas has two more years to run before that extension kicks in.
F1 CEO Domenicali delighted with new Vegas deal
F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers.
“It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community. We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market.”
The 2026 race in Las Vegas is scheduled for November 19 through November 21.
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