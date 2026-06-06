Kim Kardashian makes F1 paddock debut to support Lewis Hamilton at Monaco GP
Kim Kardashian makes F1 paddock debut to support Lewis Hamilton at Monaco GP
Kim K is in Monaco to support Ferrari star Hamilton
Reality TV royalty Kim Kardashian has arrived in the principality to support rumoured boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. The Ferrari star is hoping to bid for glory this weekend having not won a race in Monte Carlo since 2019.
The 41-year-old Hamilton and the reality TV megastar have been in a relationship since early February, when news broke they had spent a weekend together at a high-end retreat in the UK Cotswolds.
Since then we've seen them at the Super Bowl together, dining with their respective families in Los Angeles and biking together in NYC.
Kim Kardashian enters Monaco Grand Prix paddock
Now though 45-year-old Kim has made her first appearance at an F1 race since the relationship began. She was pictured by TV broadcaster Sky Sports entering the Monaco paddock on Saturday morning.
Her presence just adds further glamour to the most iconic weekend of the F1 calendar and gives the sport yet more star power. This on the back of the Alpine team recently announcing a $150million partnership with Gucci.
Lewis made a terrific start to the weekend on Friday by topping the timesheets in Free Practice 2 and he is second favourite to win Sunday's 78-lap race behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.
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