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Antonelli, Mercedes, Monaco

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: FP3 results, times and positions

Antonelli, Mercedes, Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Monaco Grand Prix Today: FP3 results, times and positions

All the times from the final hour of practice in Monaco

By Kerry Violet.

Ferrari F1 team were faced with the reality that Mercedes could still be a threat to their chances of victory in Monaco this weekend as Kimi Antonelli went fastest in FP3.

The 19-year-old topped the timesheets during FP3 at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend as a crash disrupted the final hour of practice around the principality.

The Scuderia dominated Friday's track action with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in FP2 and Lewis Hamilton going fastest in the second. But come Saturday, it was championship leader Antonelli who went fastest.

Antonelli was back with a bang and looked mighty during the final practice following a forgettable Friday for the Italian teenager, with his team-mate George Russell finishing FP3 down in fourth.

After finishing P3 in both of Friday's sessions, Max Verstappen posted the fifth-fastest time in his Red Bull on Saturday, with McLaren flailing in the midfield continuing a disappointing weekend so far.

With 15 minutes to go in FP3, Ollie Bearman triggered a red flag after crashing at Massenet on the hill towards Casino Square, losing a rear wing in the process. The British racer apologised over team radio, taking responsibility for the incident caused by driver error, but the Haas mechanics will be up against the clock to repair his car before qualifying later on Saturday.

This caused a chaotic restart but an ideal qualifying simulation for the drivers and teams, although home hero Leclerc didn't seem to pleased, complaining over team radio of having to deal with 'horrendous' tyres as a result. Nevertheless, the Monegasque driver finished the session second-fastest, ahead of Hamilton.

Monaco Grand Prix FP3 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:12.720
2Charles LeclercFerrari+0.327
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.331
4George RussellMercedes+0.763
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.942
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.978
7Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1.100
8Isack HadjarRed Bull+1.157
9Lando NorrisMcLaren+1.286
10Nico HulkenbergAudi+1.330
11Esteban OconHaas+1.558
12Carlos SainzWilliams+1.616
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.760
14Oliver BearmanHaas+1.767
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.867
16Alex AlbonWilliams+2.081
17Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+2.198
18Sergio PerezCadillac+2.225
19Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.459
20Valtteri BottasCadillac+2.731
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+2.847
22Lance StrollAston Martin+3.201

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, arguably the most important qualifying of the season will take place on Saturday, June 6 at 4pm local time (CEST).

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