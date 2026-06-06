All the times from the final hour of practice in Monaco

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Ferrari F1 team were faced with the reality that Mercedes could still be a threat to their chances of victory in Monaco this weekend as Kimi Antonelli went fastest in FP3.

The 19-year-old topped the timesheets during FP3 at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend as a crash disrupted the final hour of practice around the principality.

The Scuderia dominated Friday's track action with Charles Leclerc setting the fastest time in FP2 and Lewis Hamilton going fastest in the second. But come Saturday, it was championship leader Antonelli who went fastest.

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Antonelli was back with a bang and looked mighty during the final practice following a forgettable Friday for the Italian teenager, with his team-mate George Russell finishing FP3 down in fourth.

After finishing P3 in both of Friday's sessions, Max Verstappen posted the fifth-fastest time in his Red Bull on Saturday, with McLaren flailing in the midfield continuing a disappointing weekend so far.

With 15 minutes to go in FP3, Ollie Bearman triggered a red flag after crashing at Massenet on the hill towards Casino Square, losing a rear wing in the process. The British racer apologised over team radio, taking responsibility for the incident caused by driver error, but the Haas mechanics will be up against the clock to repair his car before qualifying later on Saturday.

This caused a chaotic restart but an ideal qualifying simulation for the drivers and teams, although home hero Leclerc didn't seem to pleased, complaining over team radio of having to deal with 'horrendous' tyres as a result. Nevertheless, the Monegasque driver finished the session second-fastest, ahead of Hamilton.

Monaco Grand Prix FP3 times

Monaco Grand Prix Practice Results Position Driver Team Time 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:12.720 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.327 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.331 4 George Russell Mercedes +0.763 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.942 6 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.978 7 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.100 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.157 9 Lando Norris McLaren +1.286 10 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.330 11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1.558 12 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.616 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.760 14 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.767 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.867 16 Alex Albon Williams +2.081 17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.198 18 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.225 19 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.459 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.731 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.847 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.201

Is there F1 today?

Yes, following the final hour of practice, arguably the most important qualifying of the season will take place on Saturday, June 6 at 4pm local time (CEST).

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