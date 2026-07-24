F1 on Apple TV: How US fans can watch 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix for FREE today

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Here's how US fans can watch the F1 for free via Apple TV

Here's how F1 fans in the US can watch the 2026 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix for free.

F1 heads to Mogyorod in Hungary for the 11th round of the 2026 season this weekend, with the three-way championship battle between Kimi Antonelli, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell set to resume.

It's the final F1 race weekend before the summer break, which ensures that we have four weeks without any F1 action.

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In that sense, Hamilton and Russell will be desperate for a victory to try and narrow the gap to Antonelli in the drivers' championship before the break, with the young Italian currently 45 points clear at the top of the standings, and 50 points clear of Russell.

US-based F1 fans will be able to watch the action unfold via Apple TV, and can even catch it for free via a seven-day free trial that the streaming platform are offering.

Apple TV is the new stateside rights holder for F1 in 2026, after replacing ESPN in a five-year deal worth a staggering $750million.

ESPN typically took the Sky Sports broadcast feed for its own coverage until Apple outbid them for the new rights cycle, but viewers can now choose between the Sky Sports crew and the F1 TV feed, shown as the 'main' feed on Apple. There are also onboard cameras for all 22 cars, a data tracker and a track map to enjoy during the live sessions.

Here's how you can get a free trial and watch the action unfold in Hungary this weekend at no expense.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix for free

Unsure if you're ready to fork out the money for Apple TV just yet? Why not use the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend to give the streaming platform a test run?

American F1 fans can make use of a seven-day free trial with Apple TV and watch the Hungarian GP weekend for no extra cost. To sign up to Apple TV, click here.

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What time is the Hungarian Grand Prix on today?

The Hungarian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with two practice sessions on Friday. FP1 kicks off at 1:30pm local time (CEST), before FP2 at 5pm.

Saturday sees the third and final practice session of the weekend at 12:30pm local time, before the all-important qualifying session begins at 4pm local time, or 3pm BST.

Lights out for the main event on Sunday is at 3pm local time (2pm BST), as the drivers compete for victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

How much does F1 cost on Apple TV?

The cost is $12.99 per month with that seven-day free trial available for new subscribers.

How can you watch F1 on Apple TV?

The 2026 season is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro and Mac. It can also be viewed via popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others; Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices; Chromecast with Google TV; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; and at tv.apple.com.

F1 presenters on Apple TV

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

The very man who delivered the iconic Leclerc victory commentary during his 2024 win will return with F1 TV via Apple TV for this weekend's Monaco GP - Alex Jacques. He will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions as well - namely Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details

READ MORE: McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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