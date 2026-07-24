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Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty decision after angry exchange with rival driver

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, FIA, Imola, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Max Verstappen penalty decision after angry exchange with rival driver

Max Verstappen has been handed an FIA verdict

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen has been handed an official FIA verdict, following an incident during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen heads into this weekend hoping to claim a first grand prix victory of the season, after his team's better showing at the Belgian GP last time out.

Dutchman Verstappen appears to be able to push his RB22 more to the limit following recent upgrades, and is extracting better results from his Red Bull.

But just as he was trying to get into the groove at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen was involved in a frustrating incident with Williams star and former team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Spaniard Sainz was dawdling on the racing line when Verstappen was on a flying lap, getting in the way of the four-time champion, and receiving a warning from FIA stewards for impeding.

Sainz explained in a visit to the stewards' room that he did not have radio communications at the time, to which the FIA said he should not have been braking on the racing line in that scenario.

But Verstappen was also sent to the see the stewards for the same situation, after he had become frustrated by Sainz's actions.

READ MORE: Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull

Verstappen handed FIA verdict in Hungary

Verstappen gesticulated towards Sainz after the incident before appearing to brake in front of him heading into turn 12 in retaliation to the initial incident from Sainz.

The Dutchman also complained about the Spaniard's actions over team radio, and it was soon announced by the stewards that he was under investigation himself for erratic driving, which would be investigated after the session.

Now, FIA race stewards have handed Verstappen a verdict, revealing that no further action would be taken for the retaliatory incident.

The FIA document revealed that Sainz had said in the stewards' room that he was not impacted by Verstappen's actions, which led to the decision not to give Verstappen a warning, like Sainz had received.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull figure returns at Hungarian GP after F1 absence

F1 HEADLINES: Aston Martin given Horner warning as Red Bull legend returns

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Carlos Sainz Hungarian Grand Prix

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