Adrian Newey told to 'compromise' at Aston Martin as late fears emerge

Good advice, in the situation. But will he take it?

It's been approximately 768 grands prix since Aston Martin brought a performance upgrade to a race (or does it just feel like that?), but there's somehow still some logistical panic about their plans for Hungary.

As noted by David Croft on Sky Sports' F1 Show, the backmarkers might actually be running thin on their shiny new parts this weekend. Why? Because of Adrian Newey's habit of making sure he uses every last moment to optimise the designs, and signs off on production very late.

Speaking on that show, Croft urged Newey to loosen that policy somewhat given his team's current situation, where even in the best case scenario they'll be scrapping for non-points paying positions at the Hungaroring.

Article continues under video

This weekend could be a crucial one for Lawrence Stroll's team, as they wait to see what months of behind-the-scenes work will finally look like on track. If things are good, things begin to look up for 2027. If they aren't...tricky conversations may be in the offing.

READ MORE: Honda announce Aston Martin boost for Hungary ahead of F1 summer break upgrades

Crofty: This shouldn't be happening at Aston

Speaking ahead of the race weekend, veteran broadcaster Croft said: “There's stories that once again the team might be tight on parts because they haven't had a lot of time from sign off to building the new parts because Adrian is famous for leaving it until the very, very last minute before he signs these things off. No! That shouldn't be happening.

“He's not at Red Bull or McLaren designing cars to win championships. This is a car to form a platform to start Aston Martin’s season.

“Don't leave things until the last minute and and give the team then a load of stress trying to make and build these parts and get them on the car. Give people a bit of leeway on this one. Because it's not where Adrian has kind of been at in the past.”

Could Christian Horner help matters?

Harkening back to a pervious discussion about controversial former Newey colleague Christian Horner, Croft said to Sky's Craig Slater: “And that's where I think your point about somebody bringing together these technical minds and actually being that checks and balances and saying, ‘Adrian, you're an absolute genius, but you've got to compromise here.’

"That's where it worked at Red Bull. And when you leave Adrian in charge, with all due respect, his first thought is about designing the best car possibly, not about how we're going to go and then build it from here on in.

"So, you need checks and balances in every situation.”

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix

Related