Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed
Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed
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Aston Martin have revealed their brand new updates for their 2026 F1 car, and it's almost a completely new look.
The struggling team have had a nightmare season, with 2026 hopes of challenging for race wins under the new rules and regulations with Adrian Newey's first car for the team replaced by chaos all round.
With Newey's debut being a rushed project after he arrived three months after rivals had already started designing their 2026 challengers last year, Aston Martin's car for this season has been beset by numerous problems.
But as well as an undercooked chassis, the new Honda power unit for this season has also caused huge problems with vibrations leading to fears for the health of drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll earlier in the season.
In addition it has been slow and unreliable, with the combined problems making Aston Martin one of the slowest teams on the grid. They only have one point this season so far, with only Cadillac having fewer.
With the team refusing to add any upgrades until this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, they fell even further behind, becoming the slowest team altogether.
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Aston Martin finally bring upgrades
Now with a huge range of upgrades being prepared to be added to the car, it is thought that over two seconds in performance could be added. However, given their current deficit to rival teams, this performance leap is likely to take them no higher than the midfield.
Nevertheless, Aston Martin's new car has been unveiled in the pitlane at the Hungaroring with a rapid overhaul. Only the front suspension and gearbox are carried over from the first version of the AMR26.
The Honda engine is also the same but Aston Martin are expecting for a power unit upgrade at the next race in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix following the summer break.
Basically everything is new on the upgraded Aston Martin except the front suspension, engine and the gearbox pic.twitter.com/MFwYxGV0Oy— Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) July 24, 2026
Fernando Alonso hopeful of improvements
Speaking on Aston Martin's upgrades, Alonso claimed he would be using the weekend to try and understand the new updates more.
Alonso said: "Budapest is a friendly circuit for us. Power is not the most important here, but we update the car and not the engine yet.
"I am more into the weekend, understanding the direction of the car, if we are in a good path and we can unlock finally the performance."
Speaking on how much performance Aston Martin could add, Alonso was coy in his response.
He added: "I am not thinking on numbers or positions. In the last five races we have very different gaps to the midfield.
"The other teams opted for a more conventional upgrade path, bringing 0.1-0.2secs every few races and then you end up with a second in race 12.
"We didn't do that and we try to catch up all in one go. It doesn't change your natural position in the end."
Regardless of how the upgrades go for Aston Martin this weekend, Alonso maintained his backing that under Newey, the team will fix their issues and start becoming serious challengers.
"I have a pretty clear picture of the team that we will fix all the problems," Alonso said.
"They take time but I have no doubts Adrian will provide the best car on the grid sooner or later. I would like to see the first steps with this package.
"And the PU (power unit), I have no doubts, it is a matter of time before Honda fixes the issues.
READ MORE: Honda announce Aston Martin boost for Hungary ahead of F1 summer break upgrades
READ MORE: Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull
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