Topps just released F1 Turbo Attax 2026, celebrating major milestone for Lewis Hamilton

F1 Topps Turbo Attax 2026 have hit the shelves, here's all you need to know about the new release

Topps, an official partner of Formula 1 and the brand behind the iconic F1 Topps Turbo Attax have released an all-new trading card collection to commemorate the 2026 championship, and of course, the achievements of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

The 41-year-old has enjoyed a resurgence in form this season, finally settling in at Ferrari after 12 years at Mercedes where he enjoyed a period of dominance with the Silver Arrows.

The legend has kickstarted a new era racing in red and has acquired the most grand prix wins of any driver in history across his 20-year career.

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As well as Hamilton's sophomore season with the Scuderia, 2026 welcomes a brand new era of chassis and power unit regulations, fresh driver lineups, a British rookie, and even a new team, meaning now is the perfect time to expand your trading card collection or pick it up as a new hobby.

F1 Topps Turbo Attax 2026 products are available to buy from Topps as well as selected retailers including Fanatics and the F1 Store (quick tip, use code: GPFANS17 at checkout on the F1 Store and you'll get the latest trading cards for an unrivalled lower price).

Check out all the details on the exciting new release below.

READ MORE: F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Hamilton suffers setback

Topps hand Hamilton The Winning Formula

Having acquired the rights to make official F1 memorabilia in 2020, Topps hare now introduced Chrome cards to F1 Turbo Attax for the first time in the history, and at the centre of the new release is a card which celebrates Hamilton's all-time record of most F1 race wins.

At the time of the card's production, Hamilton had 105 grand prix victories to his name, but since the 'Winning Formula' Chrome card was made, he has gone one better and boosted that number to 106 after taking his first win in Ferrari red at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

This card is a case hit and sits alongside the introduction of Superfractors to the F1 collecting world, a format long considered the holy grail of card collecting across global Topps ranges across the NFL and NBA.

What’s more is that for a generation of F1 fans who grew up watching Hamilton rewrite the record books, there's now a card worthy of that achievement, and you could be lucky enough to pull it from a brand new pack or box of Topps F1 Turbo Attax 2026.

Lewis Hamilton Golden Glory (L) and Greats of the Grid (R) trading cards can also be found in 2026 packs. Image Credit: Topps F1

The new collection sees the return of fan favourite card categories such as F1 Heroes, Lightning Lids, Legends of the Grid, Signature Style, Black Edge an the 100 Club.

But much like many teams on the grid this year, Topps have also brought some exciting new upgrades to the game.

New for 2026 is F1 Gold, a premium die-cut chase insert which celebrates the next generation alongside Limited Editions including Hot Red, Golden Glory and Black Gold.

Collectors can enjoy a host of fresh insert sets which for 2026 include the Technical Drawing card, DriverCore, Power in Numbers, Night Shift, La Monumental and even 10 Years of F2 (some of these might be worth holding onto in case they turn out to be future stars of the F1 grid)!

What makes every pack of F1 Topps Turbo Attax so thrilling to break into is that with every purchase, you have a chance of becoming that one-off collector who managed to strike lucky and find an ultra-rare autograph 1/1 parallel.

Not sure where to start? Don't worry, the new F1 Topps Turbo Attax 2026 range is suitable for adults and children aged six years and over, so whether you're looking to build on your already stellar collection or get into F1 trading cards, there's something for everyone with brand new packs which could contain some of the collection’s rarest Chrome inserts if you're lucky!

What to expect

Naturally, the starter pack is a great first purchase as it comes with a game mat and checklist that incentivises you to build your collection and a binder that brings back that warm feeling of nostalgia for anyone who has collected Match Attax or other collectible cards in the past.

F1 Topps Turbo Attax 2026 is designed as the perfect entry point for new and existing collectors alike, and with products starting from as little as £3, it's some of the most accessible F1 memorabilia on the market.

And surprisingly, there's even more premium content up for grabs than ever before.

Card Packs - £3

12 cards per pack

Includes 8 regular cards, 1 Cold Foil card and 3 Special Foil cards

21 cards

16-page binder

Collector guide

Supersize game mat and checklist

Carlos Sainz limited edition card

24 packs per box

Guaranteed Hero Pack in every display box

48 cards including 4 exclusive cards

Chance to find race-used relic cards

73 cards including 8 exclusive cards

Guaranteed memorabilia relic or ultra-rare race-worn relic card in lucky tins

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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