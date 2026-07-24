close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Alonso, Newey, socials

Fernando Alonso's devastating verdict on Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrades

Alonso, Newey, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Fernando Alonso's devastating verdict on Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrades

Aston Martin have brought a plethora of upgrades to Hungary this weekend

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has said that 'no package in the world' can help Aston Martin recover a significant amount in 2026, as the team bring a raft of upgrades to the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Design legend Adrian Newey has been working very hard to bring an 'AMR26B' to the Hungaroring this weekend, designed to hopefully help the team compete higher up the grid.

They have only scored one world championship point from the opening 10 grand prix weekends of the season so far, as they have struggled with reliability and performance issues.

That is despite the fact they have two-time world champion Alonso driving their cars and Newey, who has won 26 championships across his illustrious career, as their team principal and managing technical partner.

But their road to recovery is supposed to start this weekend with the wholesale chassis upgrades, before their power unit manufacturer Honda bring upgrades to their power unit from the Dutch GP after the summer break.

Alonso, however, does not think that the gains will be significant enough for them to be regularly challenging the likes of Alpine and Haas for points, with word coming from the team that they are targeting more the Cadillac/Williams section of the grid.

READ MORE: Honda announce Aston Martin boost for Hungary ahead of F1 summer break upgrades

Alonso's scathing assessment of Aston Martin's upgrades

"I'm not thinking too much on numbers or positions or something like that, because if we go back to the last five races, I think we have very different gaps with the midfields," Alonso told media ahead of the Hungarian GP.

"We had more or less consistent gap to the pole position, which is unreachable, obviously, at this moment. But there were a couple of tough circuits: Silverstone was tough, Spa was one of the toughest, I think we had the guy in front of us, 2.1 seconds.

"So, there is no package in the world that will give you that amount of time and probably the position will not change, if you run the updated car in Spa one week ago. So, that's how we need to treat it.

"It will change circuit by circuit. Hopefully Budapest is a friendly circuit for us, power is not the most important point here, which obviously we will update the car, but not the engine yet.

"So we still have some deficit that we need to overcome. I'm more into, we can understand what is the direction of the car, if we are on the good path, and if we unlock, finally, the performance."

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton deals title hopes blow as FIA talks confirmed for Hungarian Grand Prix

READ MORE: McLaren announce Oscar Piastri swap for Hungarian Grand Prix

Related

F1 Aston Martin Adrian Newey Fernando Alonso Hungarian Grand Prix

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed

Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed

  • 14 minutes ago
Good news! Lance Stroll will not be the worst F1 driver to start 200 grands prix

Good news! Lance Stroll will not be the worst F1 driver to start 200 grands prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2026 schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • Today 07:57
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

  • 18 minutes ago
Lance Stroll’s F1 mindset questioned as Aston Martin face major test at Hungarian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll’s F1 mindset questioned as Aston Martin face major test at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:55
Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey to address the media at Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso and Adrian Newey to address the media at Hungarian Grand Prix

  • July 22, 2026 16:55

Just in

13:22
Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed
13:18
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring
12:26
Topps just released F1 Turbo Attax 2026, celebrating major milestone for Lewis Hamilton
11:57
Good news! Lance Stroll will not be the worst F1 driver to start 200 grands prix
09:55
Mercedes give George Russell huge title boost as F1 fix deployed for Hungarian GP
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed Aston Martin

Aston Martin have changed nearly EVERYTHING as new F1 car revealed

14 minutes ago
F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest from Hungaroring

18 minutes ago
Topps just released F1 Turbo Attax 2026, celebrating major milestone for Lewis Hamilton Latest F1 News

Topps just released F1 Turbo Attax 2026, celebrating major milestone for Lewis Hamilton

1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso's devastating verdict on Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrades Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso's devastating verdict on Aston Martin's Hungarian GP upgrades

2 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x