Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix FREE

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Here's how you can catch free highlights of all the action

F1 heads to Mogyorod for the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend, and here is how you can catch the action for FREE in the UK.

The Hungaroring plays host to the 11th round of the season, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton hoping for an unprecedented ninth grand prix victory at the circuit.

His last win in Hungary came back in 2020, but the track is also the site of his most recent grand prix pole position, achieved at the 2023 event.

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Hamilton knows that a win at the track this year would catapult him right back into the fight for the drivers' championship just before the summer break, with the Brit currently 45 points behind Mercedes' championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton is in second in the drivers' championship, ahead of Antonelli's team-mate George Russell, who also knows that a win would do wonders for his pursuit of a first world title.

The Hungarian Grand Prix is the final race before a four-week break from the sport, which takes us right up to the Dutch GP on August 23.

Not able to watch the action live? Here is how you can catch highlights of all the competitive sessions from the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend for free on Channel 4 in the UK.

READ MORE: Key Red Bull figure returns at Hungarian GP after F1 absence

What time is F1 on Channel 4 for the Hungarian Grand Prix?

Channel 4 show highlights of F1 competitive sessions in the UK, with Sky Sports holding the rights to show the action live.

This weekend, Channel 4 will show a 90-minute qualifying highlights package at 7:30pm BST on Saturday, July 25.

Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard, Alice Powell and Ariana Bravo host the highlights show, as Mercedes look to continue their clean sweep of grand prix pole positions in 2026.

On Sunday, July 26, Channel 4 will then show a bumper 150-minute highlights package of the main event at the Hungarian Grand Prix. This will begin at 6:30pm BST, and will once again be hosted by Lee McKenzie, David Coulthard, Alice Powell and Ariana Bravo, with usual presenter Steve Jones taking a weekend off.

If you miss the action over the weekend, you can still catch all the highlights on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Channel 4 brings you the highlights of every qualifying session, sprint, and race throughout the season for free.

They also offer live coverage of the entire British Grand Prix weekend every year, allowing UK fans to catch every exciting moment of their home race.

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READ MORE: Mercedes give George Russell huge title boost as F1 fix deployed for Hungarian GP

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