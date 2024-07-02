F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Detailed track layout and key facts

The Silverstone Circuit will take centre stage from July 5-7, hosting the prestigious British Grand Prix for the 12th round of the 2024 season.

In 1950, Silverstone became the battleground for the first-ever F1 world championship grand prix. Since then, it has been the stage for countless thrilling battles and iconic moments.

From Alfa Romeo’s Guiseppe Farina's victory in that inaugural race to Lewis Hamilton's masterful performance in the rain-soaked 2008 race – widely considered one of the greatest wet-weather drives of all time – the Northamptonshire circuit has consistently delivered drama and excitement for drivers and fans alike.

This year's race promises to be just as thrilling, with Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris all vying for glory in front of their home crowd.

Lewis Hamilton hold the record for most wins at Silverstone with eight

F1 Silverstone Circuit Layout

Silverstone Circuit, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) airfield, is one of the most demanding tracks on the current F1 calendar. Over the years, the layout has been modified several times to prioritise safety while maintaining its challenging character.

The current configuration features 18 corners, three straights, and two DRS zones - all packed into a 3.66-mile (5.891km) circuit. Drivers can reach speeds exceeding 198 mph (320km/h) during the 52-lap race.

Silverstone Circuit layout (via Formula 1)

The action begins with drivers approaching the flat-out, right-hander of Turn 1, "Abbey", which is named after the ancient Luffield Abbey, followed by a slight kink to the left for Turn 2 "Farm".

Then, they will face the circuit's first braking zone at the 45-degree right-hander Turn 3 "Village" before approaching the hairpin at Turn 4 "The Loop" - the slowest corner on the track.

After navigating the hairpin, drivers can unleash the full potential of their cars on the flat-out Turn 5, known as "Aintree," before reaching the Wellington Straight. This straight was constructed from one of the old RAF runways and is named after the Wellington bombers stationed at the circuit during World War II.

Turn 6, "Brooklands," a left-hander, precedes the long, sweeping right of Turn 7, "Luffield," named after Luffield Chapel.

Turn 8, "Woodcote," leads into the infamous "Copse" at Turn 9, one of the fastest corners on the track and the site of the controversial clash between Hamilton and Max Verstappen in 2021.

Emerging from Copse, drivers must navigate the infamous high-speed sequence of Maggots, Becketts, and Chapel corners before launching onto the Hangar Straight.

Turn 15, "Stowe," awaits at the end of this straight, a crucial point where drivers battle on brakes. In 1999, Michael Schumacher broke his right leg when a brake failure caused him to crash into the barriers at Stowe while he was fighting for position with his Ferrari team-mate Eddie Irvine.

Turn 16, "Vale," leads into the final two corners (17/18) known as "Club" in honour of the RAC's clubhouse in London.

Finally, drivers cross the finish line on the aptly named "Hamilton Straight," a tribute bestowed upon the Brit after his historic seventh world championship title in 2020 which tied him with Schumacher.

Silverstone Circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1950

Track length: 5.891km

Number of laps: 52

Race distance: 306.198km

Lap record: 1m 27.097s - Max Verstappen (2020)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (8)

Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (7)



Last five F1 British Grand Prix pole-sitters

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2021: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019: Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)



Last five F1 British Grand Prix winners

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2021: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



F1 British Grand Prix FAQ

What date is the British Grand Prix race?

The race takes place on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

What time is the British Grand Prix race?

The race kicks off at 3pm UK time, which translates to 4pm CET, 10am ET, 9am CT, and 7am PT.

What TV channel is the British Grand Prix on?

Fans in the UK can catch all 24 races live on Sky Sports F1, with Channel 4 also broadcasting the full British Grand Prix weekend live for free.

