F1 star's BROTHER to race at Silverstone

There are four British drivers taking part in F1's British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend, but there are plenty more taking part in support series too.

For the first time in history, F1, F2, F3 and British F4 are all taking place during the same weekend's schedule, and one young star is hoping to impress his home crowd, and his brother.

Thomas Bearman is racing in British F4, while his 20-year-old brother Ollie Bearman is taking part in his first home race in F1.

Bearman junior is just 15 years old, and currently sits seventh in the British F4 championship, having made his debut earlier this year with the Hitech TGR team.

His brother made his F1 debut with Ferrari last season, but has since been given his first full-time seat in the series with Haas, and sits 18th in the standings with six points after 11 races.

Bearman seeking to overcome penalty

While Bearman junior will have a good chance of claiming a podium this weekend in British F4, his older brother is set for a difficult weekend, after an incident in FP3.

The Brit crashed on his way into the pits at the end of FP3, ripping off his front wing and sustaining a fair amount of damage to the front of his car.

However, due to the incident happening during red flag conditions, Bearman's incident also caught the attention of race stewards, who penalised the Brit for driving dangerously under red flag conditions.

Bearman was hit with a 10-place grid drop, and was handed a whopping four penalty points on his superlicence, the maximum you can be given for one incident.

