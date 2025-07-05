close global

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton DENIED Silverstone top spot after shock red flag

Lewis Hamilton was denied the opportunity to set the fastest time in FP3 at Silverstone when a red flag brought an early end to the F1 session.

Charles Leclerc topped the timesheets in FP3, and his Ferrari team-mate looked set to topple this time on his flying lap, before a red flag was deployed with eight minutes left in the session.

A loose bit of endplate flew off Ollie Bearman's Haas and was left stranded on the track at Stowe, which was promptly cleared by the marshals.

However, it wasn't long before a second red flag was thrown after Gabriel Bortoleto crashed his Sauber and beached into the gravel, where he had damaged his front suspension by hitting the kerb.

Bearman also suffered a late crash and collided with the barriers, completely destroying his front wing and being noted for a red flag infringement.

Initially, the start of FP3 was delayed by five minutes, after the marshals were spotted sweeping away excessive tyre marbles that had collected on the track from a procession of historic F1 cars prior to the session.

FP3 offered a tantalising insight into how competitive qualifying could be however, with both Ferraris, Mercedes' and Max Verstappen all in the mix towards the top of the timesheets with McLaren.

F1 FP3 Results: British Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:25.498
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.068
3Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.087
4Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.108
5Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+0.606
6Oliver BearmanHaas+0.614
7Alex AlbonWilliams+0.621
8George RussellMercedes+0.627
9Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.631
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.758
11Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.834
12Carlos SainzWilliams+0.834
13Esteban OconHaas+0.879
14Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.924
15Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1.001
16Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.003
17Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1.396
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+2.099
19Lance StrollAston Martin+2.102
20Pierre GaslyAlpine+2.380

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

The action continues at Silverstone with Qualifying on Saturday, July 5, at 3:00pm local time (BST). To read the complete breakdown of qualifying times and how to watch for free in select locations, click here.

F1 Standings

