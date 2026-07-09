Christian Horner given major advantage in F1 return

If you believe Renault CEO Francois Provost, Christian Horner to Alpine may well be an F1 match made in heaven.

The 52-year-old Horner is looking for a way back into the sport following his 2025 sacking by Red Bull, but only on his terms.

The Englishman, who returned to the paddock at Sunday's British Grand Prix, has been at pains to point out that he will only return with a project which gives him ownership and the chance to win.

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Alpine has so far been the most obvious option, with Horner and a group of investors linked with the purchase of a 24 per cent stake currently owned by Otro.

That stake is reportedly for sale, with Toto Wolff and Mercedes already engaging in talks before apparently crying 'no mas' because of the £536million asking price. A pretty nice bump on the £171million Otro paid just three years ago.

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Provost says Otro partnership did not work

Provost spoke about the Otro relationship this week - you may remember the huge publicity which accompanied that 2023 deal thanks to the presence of celebrity investors including actor Ryan Reynolds, golfer Rory McIlroy, boxer Anthony Joshua and footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The reality for Renault and Alpine though does not appear to have matched up to that hype, with Provost admitting the relationship has not worked out.

He told The Race: "We manage the team. Otro has no right, and no added value, to help us to operate. So we are fully responsible.

"We are doing the job. The partnership with Otro was not successful."

Provost is clearly ready to allow Otro to sell its stake, but only when he gives his blessing to any potential deal.

"I think we are capable to assess together this. They want to sell, they will get the good benefits.

"They need our agreement to sell, and we'll do this maybe sooner or later, but from an operation standpoint, [there is] no impact, and this is for me the most important."

Provost (left) is ready to consider an Otro sale.

Provost principles good news for Horner

Provost's final comments are the ones which really raise eyebrows, and which should give Horner and his investment group significant encouragement as they explore a potential acquisition.

He continued: "For me, there is no urgency. There are two principles. The first one is Renault will keep the control. We do not intend to sell shares.

"The second principle is, if ever Otro sells the shares, I want to be sure that with the new one [minority shareholder] we have some intimacy, common goal, and common interest. So it's why I'm not in a hurry."

In short Provost wants a buyer who shares the same goals as Renault and ultimately Alpine. Not another group of celebrity investors with limited involvement.

This is where Horner comes into his own, he has built an F1 powerhouse before - those 14 world titles at Red Bull came within a culture that he built.

Horner wants back in to F1, he really wants the power to shape something big and once again he wants to win. Principles that should have Provost and Renault purring.

Does Horner have other options for F1 return?

Horner has been linked with other roles during his 12 months out of the sport - including the team principal job at Ferrari. The Scuderia headed off those rumours though by handing current incumbent Fred Vasseur a contract extension.

A more likely landing spot would appear to be Aston Martin, the struggling team which currently has Newey's old Red Bull colleague Adrian Newey as team principal.

Horner reportedly held talks with billionaire Aston owner Lawrence Stroll back in March, and once again the two parties have been linked in recent days.

For now Aston say there is nothing doing, with the team telling GPFans: "We are regularly approached by senior executives of other teams who wish to join Aston Martin Aramco, but in keeping with our policy, we do not comment on rumour and speculation.”

What is Horner doing right now?

Horner received a reported £80million payoff from Red Bull as part of the settlement after his exit, and has been enjoying his life away from the sport since.

He did though recently take on his first major role since F1 when he was confirmed as an advisor to London-based private equity house Oakley Capital.

Horner will advise Oakley on potential investment opportunities in the sports space.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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