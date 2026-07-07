Christian Horner reveals criteria for F1 return

Christian Horner has revealed the kind of move that might tempt him to rejoin the F1 grid.

The Brit has been out of work since being sacked as Red Bull boss following the 2025 British Grand Prix, with Red Bull sat down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

He had been in that role since the 2005 season, Red Bull's first in the sport, and claimed six constructors' titles and eight drivers' championships with the team in that time.

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At this year's British GP, Horner returned to the F1 paddock for the first time since his sacking, and told Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle that a move back into the sport is unlikely to happen for the 2027 season.

But Horner is now able to join a different team, with his period of gardening leave following his departure from Red Bull now over.

That has led to speculation that he could be set to join Aston Martin, which would include a reunion with design legend Adrian Newey, who ditched Red Bull for Aston Martin back in 2024.

READ MORE: Christian Horner 'set to return to F1 paddock' at British Grand Prix

Horner flattered by speculation

"Every week there’s somebody speculating that I’m going somewhere," Horner told The Times. "It’s flattering that people still talk about you.

"It’s inevitable that conversations happen, but until very recently, I’ve not been able to do anything [on gardening leave]. I’m now technically a free agent - which was always important to me when I left Red Bull, not to be locked down for too long a period in time."

Horner reveals circumstances that would allow F1 return

Horner has been pretty clear that he wants more of a team ownership role when he returns to the F1 paddock, and that has led to him being linked with some of the 'smaller' teams in the paddock, such as Alpine and Haas.

But now he has admitted that he only wants to return to the sport to 'win', being a former boss who has claimed 14 world championships all-told across his career in the sport.

"I have no interest in just being a number in a machine, I’ve more than demonstrated what I’m capable of doing, and if I go back, it would only be in a position where you were empowered to make a change, to drive difference, to win, because I know that I would become very frustrated very quickly doing anything else. If you can’t do it to win, why bother?"

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