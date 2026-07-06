Christian Horner breaks silence on 'brutal' Red Bull F1 exit
Christian Horner breaks silence on 'brutal' Red Bull F1 exit
Is leaving with a reported £75m payout that brutal, really?Make us your Google favorite
Christian Horner has called his departure from Red Bull 'abrupt and brutal', as the one-year anniversary of the announcement approaches.
The long-time team principal was relieved of his duties after last year's British Grand Prix, and made his first appearance back in the F1 paddock since his sacking this Sunday at the exact same venue.
He also gave what he called his 'first official interview' to The Times, which was published around the same time he arrived at Silverstone on Sunday and detailed some of his feelings about his departure.
Of course, many of those thoughts will be reserved his his newly-announced book Drive, which comes out in October and which he has insisted he was only at the British Grand Prix this weekend to promote.
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Horner: I don't bear any ill feeling
Various parties have always insisted publicly that Horner's departure was due to the team's lack of performance on track, sitting fourth in the constructors' championship at the time of his sacking.
However, it's more broadly understood that a number of internal factors – including the previous year's investigation into accusations of inappropriate behaviour, and the relatively recent departures of Adrian Newey along with the team's sporting director and chief designer, made his leash shorter than it would otherwise have been.
Speaking to The Times, he said: “It was particularly abrupt and pretty brutal, my departure. So, I didn’t have a great deal of time to think about it, and it all happened rather quickly, but it was what it was.
"I think there’s probably a bit of recognition [from Red Bull] that it could have been handled a bit differently. But life goes on. I don’t bear any ill feeling to anyone.”
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