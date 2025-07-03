Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in FIA summons at British Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has had his SF-25 summoned ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, an official FIA statement has confirmed.

The Monegasque's Ferrari has been selected for the car display procedure, with Pierre Gasly's Alpine and Gabriel Bortoleto's Sauber also summoned for the display on Friday at Silverstone.

The procedure will allow media and paddock personnel to take a closer look at the cars before F1 takes to the iconic British circuit for the first of Friday's practice sessions.

The rules state that if only one car will carry major aerodynamic and bodywork components that have not been run at a previous race weekend, or are intended to be run at this event, this car must be the one displayed to the media.

Although Leclerc, Gasly, and Bortoleto have been summoned for Silverstone, it does not represent any wrongdoing on their part or that of their constructors'.

Regarding the car display procedure, an official FIA announcement read: "In the case of adverse weather conditions, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the car display all teams will be notified that the procedure may be conducted in the competitors' designated garage area.

"At any competition where it is raining during this presentation, we would ask you to leave the cars in position and use awnings."

Ferrari stars Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will hope to both step on the podium at Silverstone

Unpredictable British weather poses Ferrari British GP risk

This weekend's race marks not only the halfway point in the 2025 season, but also the home grand prix for Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time champion will make his competitive debut at home in front for his adoring British fans, who will fill the venue this weekend with a record 500,000 attendees expected.

Hamilton has stated that it is partly the support of the home crowd that has led to his record-breaking nine victories at the circuit, but this weeknd's chaotic weather conditions could prevent both he and Leclerc from stepping on the podium if Ferrari don't get their strategy right.

Friday is set to be dry but come Sunday's race, there is a chance of rain for lights out.

