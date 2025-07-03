New race announced at Silverstone as HISTORIC British Grand Prix schedule revealed

A new race has been added to the jam-packed schedule at this weekend's British Grand Prix as F1 and it's multiple support series head to the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Lewis Hamilton will be chasing the high of his historic ninth victory at the track last year with Mercedes as thousands of fans are expected to attend the seven-time champion's first race in red in front of a home crowd.

But it isn't just F1 that boasts some of Britain's best and brightest young drivers, with Red Bull's junior star Arvid Lindblad also hoping to replicate his own success last year at Silverstone.

The 17-year-old recently acquired his FIA Super Licence which has given him the green light to compete in an F1 session in the RB21 on Friday, but elsewhere on the grid he will also be taking part in F2 as a historic weekend for motorsport graces the Northamptonshire track.

For the first time in history, F1, F2, F3 and F4 will all compete at the same event as British F4 has been included in the British GP schedule for the first time.

The iconic British track will host F4 for the first time at the event running from July 3 until July 6, as British F4 cements its status as the first step on the single-seater pathway to F1.

Following the announcement, Eve Lake-Grange, British F4 Championship Manager, said: "It goes without saying that this is a real milestone moment for everyone that is involved with the Wera Tools F4 British Championship certified by FIA.

"To have the opportunity to compete on the support bill of Formula 1 at the British Grand Prix is something that we’ve been working towards for a long time, so we are delighted to have been able to now make it happen.

"We pride ourselves on being the first step on the pathway to Formula 1 and for our drivers to be able to see the potential career roadmap that is ahead of them - on the same weekend that they are competing - will be both special and inspiring.

"The level of interest that we’ve had for this non-championship event has been incredible so far and we’re shaping up to confirm a bumper, ultra-competitive grid. There is no bigger stage than Formula 1 and we’re all incredibly excited to put on a show for the hundreds of thousands of fans that will be in attendance at Silverstone in July."

Fionn McLaughlin is a Red Bull junior driver who will compete in F4 at Silverstone this weekend

Rising Red Bull star in historic British GP debut

One young star who will take to the track for F4's first race at Silverstone is Fionn McLaughlin.

The teenager from Northern Ireland is another of Red Bull's young drivers whose talent was spotted by Helmut Marko and snapped up as part of their junior squad.

Mercedes and McLaren also back stars of the 2025 F4 grid, with the support series having produced the papaya F1 team's current stellar lineup of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

"Being a support race on the F1 Silverstone package was unexpected - opportunities like this usually don't come until F3," McLaughlin told the BBC.

"I'm still in F4 so I'm not putting any extra pressure on the event. But the goal remains the same - to win every time I get in the car and winning on the world stage would be something special."

