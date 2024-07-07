Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix victory as a ‘fairytale’ as he brimmed with confidence over Mercedes’ future.

It has been a difficult period for the Brackley-based outfit, struggling to compete for race wins after an era of championship success.

Hamilton’s last victory was at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but he finally ended his winless streak at Silverstone.

However, Mercedes’ lack of pace was enough to tempt Hamilton away from the team, and he will join Ferrari in 2025.

Lewis Hamilton took his 104th career win at Silverstone

Wolff pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Since introducing upgrades to the W15, the team have finally extracted pace from the car and can compete at the sharp end of the grid.

George Russell snatched their first win of the season at a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix, but had to retire the car in front of the British fans.

After a chaotic race at Silverstone, Hamilton ended his winless drought.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff, paid tribute to the champion, likening the result to a ‘fairytale’.

"Fantastic. You couldn't have written it better for our farewell at the British Grand Prix. That was great,” Wolff said.

"He had some difficult times recently. Then, some faultless driving in various conditions.

Toto Wolff describes Lewis Hamilton's British GP victory as a fairytale

"I really enjoy us bouncing back. We were one and two for a long time in the dry. Performance-wise, it looks like we are coming back."

"Of course. The last British Grand Prix together. It's like a fairytale, how we leave the British crowds there with the most successful British driver ever.

“And this time around on real pace. I mean, we were quick in almost all conditions. “But it’s on merit and it shows the grit of this team. that we never stopped believing, we never stopped working and when we finally started to unlock the potential before Imola. Now we are on a roll.”

