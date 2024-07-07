Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Toto Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix victory as a ‘fairytale’ as he brimmed with confidence over Mercedes’ future.
It has been a difficult period for the Brackley-based outfit, struggling to compete for race wins after an era of championship success.
F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall
READ MORE: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
Hamilton’s last victory was at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but he finally ended his winless streak at Silverstone.
However, Mercedes’ lack of pace was enough to tempt Hamilton away from the team, and he will join Ferrari in 2025.
Wolff pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton
Since introducing upgrades to the W15, the team have finally extracted pace from the car and can compete at the sharp end of the grid.
George Russell snatched their first win of the season at a dramatic Austrian Grand Prix, but had to retire the car in front of the British fans.
After a chaotic race at Silverstone, Hamilton ended his winless drought.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Mercedes team boss, Toto Wolff, paid tribute to the champion, likening the result to a ‘fairytale’.
"Fantastic. You couldn't have written it better for our farewell at the British Grand Prix. That was great,” Wolff said.
"He had some difficult times recently. Then, some faultless driving in various conditions.
READ MORE: Rain causes CHAOS for British drivers at Silverstone
"I really enjoy us bouncing back. We were one and two for a long time in the dry. Performance-wise, it looks like we are coming back."
"Of course. The last British Grand Prix together. It's like a fairytale, how we leave the British crowds there with the most successful British driver ever.
“And this time around on real pace. I mean, we were quick in almost all conditions. “But it’s on merit and it shows the grit of this team. that we never stopped believing, we never stopped working and when we finally started to unlock the potential before Imola. Now we are on a roll.”
READ MORE: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix
- 13 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix
- Today 17:39
Red Bull star 'HURT' after letting team down at British Grand Prix
- 58 minutes ago
Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
'A win for Hamilton is a win for Ferrari' - Scuderia fans delight as RIVALS win British GP
- 2 hours ago
Hamilton delivers WARNING to Leclerc with record win - GPFans British GP hot takes
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep