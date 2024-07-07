F1 News Today: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

Sergio Perez is under further pressure regarding his F1 future as another Red Bull star has been given an RB20 test.

Championship contenders CRASH out in chaotic Silverstone race

Two championship contenders crashed out in a chaotic race in wet weather conditions at Silverstone.

Mercedes star hails 'MEGA' result as Brits keep Verstappen at bay - Top three qualifying verdict

George Russell secured a third Formula 1 pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes duo led an all-British top three in Saturday's qualifying session for the British Grand Prix.

F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED

George Russell snatched a stunning pole position from team-mate Lewis Hamilton to earn a Mercedes 1-2 for the British Grand Prix grid.

Ricciardo makes FIA promise after ‘RISKY’ pitlane move

The FIA have announced their verdict regarding an investigation into Daniel Ricciardo at the British Grand Prix.

