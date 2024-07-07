close global

F1 News Today: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

Sergio Perez is under further pressure regarding his F1 future as another Red Bull star has been given an RB20 test.

Championship contenders CRASH out in chaotic Silverstone race

Two championship contenders crashed out in a chaotic race in wet weather conditions at Silverstone.

Mercedes star hails 'MEGA' result as Brits keep Verstappen at bay - Top three qualifying verdict

George Russell secured a third Formula 1 pole ahead of team-mate Lewis Hamilton as the Mercedes duo led an all-British top three in Saturday's qualifying session for the British Grand Prix.

F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED

George Russell snatched a stunning pole position from team-mate Lewis Hamilton to earn a Mercedes 1-2 for the British Grand Prix grid.

Ricciardo makes FIA promise after ‘RISKY’ pitlane move

The FIA have announced their verdict regarding an investigation into Daniel Ricciardo at the British Grand Prix.

Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap
Horner criticised for 'INAPPROPRIATE' comments as FIA hand Red Bull penalty - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Red Bull star risks SACK as Brad Pitt Formula 1 film title REVEALED
F1 News Today: Red Bull star risks SACK as Brad Pitt Formula 1 film title REVEALED

  • Yesterday 06:57

Hamilton reveals ADORABLE Silverstone snaps of beloved dog Roscoe

Perez’s F1 future at RISK after qualifying disaster as Red Bull star gets call-up

F1 Qualifying Results: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED

Mercedes seat hopeful IMITATES Hamilton with stunning Silverstone win

