F1 Recap: Haas stars pulled over by NYPD as driver given rude awakening

F1 Recap: Haas stars pulled over by NYPD as driver given rude awakening

Two F1 stars were pulled over by police during a major event at Times Square in New York this week, but thankfully for the pair in question, it was simply to pose for a quick photo with two NYPD officers at the launch of the much-anticipated new F1 movie.

Sky F1 presenter wakes up champion LIVE on air in sleepy interview

1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve was rudely awoken by Sky Sports presenter Craig Slater during an unusual interview following the Canadian Grand Prix.

How McLaren F1 star PROTESTED team after crucial title moment

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's battle at the F1 Canadian Grand Prix could prove decisive in the context of the championship fight, but not necessarily for either McLaren driver.

F1 Movie reviews: Drivers CRINGE, Critics BINGE

First thoughts on the new F1 movie have been rolling in, with critics and drivers seemingly split on the film.

'For heaven's sake' - F1 team boss lets loose over Red Bull second seat

A F1 team boss has delivered a frantic plea over Red Bull’s second seat as instability surrounds their driver lineup.

