close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Credit for photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing

F1 hopeful handed team ‘audition’ during summer break

F1 hopeful handed team ‘audition’ during summer break

Credit for photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing

An F1 hopeful has completed his highly anticipated 'audition' for a future seat during the summer break.

Toyota factory driver Sho Tsuboi took part in a Testing of Previous Cars event (TPC) with Haas' VF-23 at Fuji Speedway earlier this week, getting behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time in his career, less than a year after clinching his maiden Super Formula title with TOM'S Racing.

It had been suggested that his opportunity came as a reward for his recent success, but Toyota's director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji insisted this was a genuine test to assess the 30-year-old's capability.

“What comes next totally depends on Tsuboi's performance and on his communication with the team,” Kaji told Autosport before Tsuboi's outing.

“This is a kind of audition, or selection. It’s not just for his experience. We would like to assess his real level of performance.

“He must make a big effort especially to communicate in English. But the main target is to understand his potential.

“Currently his performance is the best among the Japanese drivers, so it’s quite interesting for us, also for the other drivers in Japan and motorsport fans.”

Motorsport giants Toyota teamed up with Haas back in 2024

Tsuboi handed Haas F1 test

Tsuboi was in action on the second day of the test, while Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa - who has made two FP1 appearances for the team this year - was in the seat on day one.

Tsuboi is the latest Toyota-affiliated driver to drive the VF-23, following in the footsteps of his predecessor as Super Formula champion, Ritomo Mayata, as well as Kamui Kobayashi.

In 2024, Toyota Gazoo Racing joined Ferrari as a partner of Haas F1 team.

The American outfit - spearheaded by Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman - currently occupy ninth spot in the constructors' championship with 10 grands prix remaining this season.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as Ferrari star's fate sealed

READ MORE: Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related

Haas Toyota Super Formula
F1 Recap: Haas stars pulled over by NYPD as driver given rude awakening
GPFans Recap

F1 Recap: Haas stars pulled over by NYPD as driver given rude awakening

  • June 17, 2025 23:55
F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square
F1 Social

F1 stars pulled over by NYPD as major event hits Times Square

  • June 17, 2025 22:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 hopeful handed team ‘audition’ during summer break

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Daniel Ricciardo has already handed Cadillac their biggest F1 blow yet

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ferrari F1 star's fury sparks major U-turn

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen contradicts Red Bull F1 chief

  • Yesterday 20:12
Latest F1 News

Mercedes 'would consider' shock Lewis Hamilton return from Ferrari

  • Yesterday 19:27
F1 Social

FIA president tests Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin

  • Yesterday 18:42
More news

Most read

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test
200.000+ views

Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict issued by FIA after late Hungarian GP test

  • 5 august
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Hungarian Grand Prix

  • 4 august
 FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix
50.000+ views

FIA confirm DOUBLE McLaren engine change for Belgian Grand Prix

  • 26 july
 F1 News Today: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid
30.000+ views

F1 News Today: Horner tipped for Ferrari success as Red Bull risk being ‘SLOWEST’ team on the grid

  • 20 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x