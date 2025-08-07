F1 hopeful handed team ‘audition’ during summer break

An F1 hopeful has completed his highly anticipated 'audition' for a future seat during the summer break.

Toyota factory driver Sho Tsuboi took part in a Testing of Previous Cars event (TPC) with Haas' VF-23 at Fuji Speedway earlier this week, getting behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time in his career, less than a year after clinching his maiden Super Formula title with TOM'S Racing.

It had been suggested that his opportunity came as a reward for his recent success, but Toyota's director of global motorsport Masaya Kaji insisted this was a genuine test to assess the 30-year-old's capability.

“What comes next totally depends on Tsuboi's performance and on his communication with the team,” Kaji told Autosport before Tsuboi's outing.

“This is a kind of audition, or selection. It’s not just for his experience. We would like to assess his real level of performance.

“He must make a big effort especially to communicate in English. But the main target is to understand his potential.

“Currently his performance is the best among the Japanese drivers, so it’s quite interesting for us, also for the other drivers in Japan and motorsport fans.”

Motorsport giants Toyota teamed up with Haas back in 2024

Tsuboi handed Haas F1 test

Tsuboi was in action on the second day of the test, while Haas reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa - who has made two FP1 appearances for the team this year - was in the seat on day one.

Tsuboi is the latest Toyota-affiliated driver to drive the VF-23, following in the footsteps of his predecessor as Super Formula champion, Ritomo Mayata, as well as Kamui Kobayashi.

In 2024, Toyota Gazoo Racing joined Ferrari as a partner of Haas F1 team.

The American outfit - spearheaded by Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman - currently occupy ninth spot in the constructors' championship with 10 grands prix remaining this season.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton change demanded as Ferrari star's fate sealed

READ MORE: Alpine issue Colapinto health update after testing crash

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

Related