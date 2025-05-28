F1 star to miss Spanish Grand Prix session as official team statement released

close global

Haas Formula 1 star Esteban Ocon is set to miss a session at the Spanish Grand Prix, with the team making use of their new reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa in Barcelona.

Japanese racer Hirakawa joined the team from Alpine back in April, in a move that was inspired by Haas' recent new partnership with Japanese car manufacturer Toyota.

The 31-year-old made his debut with the Haas team at the Bahrain Grand Prix, and will step into the car once again during FP1 in Spain in order to try and help Haas to fulfil Formula 1's new rookie driver rules.

From 2025, all teams have to field a rookie in each of their cars at least twice across the season, up from once per car in 2024.

Hirakawa will once again replace Ocon, and will be taking part in the Spanish GP FP1 session alongside British rookie Ollie Bearman.

Haas announce Ocon F1 Barcelona replacement

This Friday will mark Hirakawa's fourth appearance in an official F1 session, having driven for McLaren during FP1 at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, Alpine at this year's Japanese GP, and Haas at the Bahrain GP.

As part of an official team statement, Hirakawa spoke on his latest opportunity, saying: "First of all, I really appreciate this second opportunity to take part in FP1, so a big thanks to the team.

"Barcelona has some high-speed corners, with some long straights, so it will be another challenging FP1, but I’m a lot more prepared since my first one in Bahrain.

"I’ve been working with the engineering team getting ready, but of course, it’s only a one-hour session, but I’ll do my best to get good data for the team and have a better weekend for them.

"Let’s focus on getting the maximum out of that hour - I’m really looking forward to it."

Haas have confirmed that Hirakawa will be given four FP1 appearances throughout 2025, presumably also sitting in for Bearman at some point as the season rumbles on.

Esteban Ocon
