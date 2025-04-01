Alpine announce F1 driver swap at Japanese Grand Prix

Jack Doohan will sit out FP1 at the Japanese Grand Prix, being swapped out for Japanese test and reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa, Alpine Formula 1 team have confirmed.

Hirakawa will be making his Alpine debut around the Suzuka Circuit, trying out 2025 machinery for the first time.

This replacement is part of the teams' mandatory running of a rookie driver in each of their cars at least twice throughout the 2025 season, up from one per car in 2024.

Doohan will then return to his A525 for FP2 and beyond, as he attempts to score his first points in the sport following two nightmare weekends to kick off his full-time position with the Enstone outfit.

Doohan's position under threat?

Alpine's decision to replace Doohan for FP1 and not his much more experienced team-mate Pierre Gasly is a curious one, with the Australian youngster seemingly needing all the track time he can get as he attempts to kickstart his season.

Multiple mistakes have cost Doohan in various competitive sessions across the Australian and Chinese grands prix weekends, and the 22-year-old was said to be under 'immediate pressure' heading into the season due to the recruitment of several reserve drivers.

Doohan was a reserve driver with the team himself in 2023 and 2024, finally being promoted into the main seat alongside Gasly full-time for 2025, but Hirakawa, Paul Aron and 2024 star Franco Colapinto were all signed as reserve drivers in the off-season.

Colapinto in particular is understood to be a threat to Doohan's position, having signed on a multi-year deal after excelling for Williams on the F1 grid in 2024.

31-year-old Hirakawa made his F1 debut at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP with McLaren, replacing Oscar Piastri for FP1 and, having recently signed for Alpine, is now set to get another taste of F1 action.

He said on his latest opportunity: "I’m very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in free practice 1 this weekend. I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula 1 in Japan.

"Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait. I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment.

"Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on set up. I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support."

