F1 team announce NEW driver signing from rival team

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now just a couple of months away, one team on the grid have added to their driver roster with an exciting signing.

Pre-season testing is set to get underway in Bahrain in just under seven weeks before the season opener in Melbourne, Australia, just two weeks later.

Between now and then, teams up and down the grid will be carrying out extensive simulator work to get their cars as prepared as they can, and this is why they are often keen to snap up the best simulator and development drivers that they can.

That has now been evidenced again, with Alpine acquiring two-time World Endurance Championship winner Ryo Hirakawa as their test and reserve driver, backing up Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan in 2025.

The news preceded the stunning driver transfer news that saw Alpine acquire the signing of Franco Colapinto from Williams, also as a test and reserve driver, completing the Alpine lineup.

Alpine sign Ryo Hirakawa

Within his role as test and reserve driver, it has been confirmed that Hirakawa will participate in the team's testing of previous cars (TPC) programme, as well as support car development using the simulator throughout the 2025 campaign.

Excitingly, Hirakawa is also set to drive Alpine F1 machinery in his homeland at the Japanese Grand Prix, with the team confirming he is set to drive in FP1 at Suzuka on April 4.

Ryo Hirakawa will drive in FP1 at Suzuka in April

Of course, this will not be the first F1 role or drive that Hirawaka has participated in.

In 2024, the Japanese driver was snapped up as a reserve driver by McLaren, and drove their car in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi last month.

"It is an honour to be joining BWT Alpine Formula One Team as a test and reserve driver for the 2025 season," Hirakawa explained in an official team statement.

"As always, the opportunity of track time in Formula 1 machinery is the pinnacle for race drivers and I am excited to drive in Free Practice 1 in front of my home crowd at the Japanese Grand Prix, as well as working with the team testing previous cars.

"It is a great opportunity to be working with such a dedicated team that utilises the breadth of experience of its driver pool and I look forward to playing a part in making 2025 a positive year together."

