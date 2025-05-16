F1 rookie slams team over BRUTAL mid-season axe
Alpine's decision to ditch Jack Doohan after just six races has been heavily criticised by one of Formula 1's up and coming stars.
Following weeks of speculation over his future at the team, Doohan was axed in favour of reserve driver Franco Colapinto just days after crashing out of the Miami Grand Prix.
The Australian admitted he was disappointed with how things had turned out during the early stages of what he hopes will be a long career in the sport, and now Ollie Bearman has thrown his support behind his fellow rookie.
Speaking to media ahead of this weekend's Emilia-Romagna GP, the Haas driver said: “I think it's very difficult in that situation to have that pressure weighing over your head already from race one.
“I can only imagine it's a horrible situation and I feel like his treatment was very unfair."
Bearman: 'It's incredibly harsh'
Bearman - who shot to fame after impressing on his debut as a late call-up for Carlos Sainz at last season's Saudi Arabia GP - admitted he could relate to his rival's early season struggles.
"Coming from his position, being a rookie myself, it's very difficult, especially the first quarter of the season," he said.
"We've gone to - I think - four out of six tracks that have been new for us as rookies.
“We've had two sprint events which are even more difficult for us as rookies, and before he even gets to the European season where they're the tracks he knows, he's already thrown out of the car.
“So, yeah, incredibly harsh in my opinion.”
The 20-year-old joins former with former Williams racer Juan Pablo Montoya in putting the boot into the Enstone-based outfit, after the Columbian branded the decision 'unacceptable'.
Colapinto now has five races to prove that he deserves a chance in the seat, but at least has some experience behind the wheel having taken over from Logan Sargeant midway through the 2024 campaign.
Alpine currently sit second from bottom in the constructors' standings, and head to Italy this weekend in turmoil following the shock resignation of team principal Oliver Oakes.
