Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix - F1 News Recap

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has opened up in an incredibly honest interview about his childhood, revealing some hard truths about his journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ex-Red Bull boss reveals race to decide Max Verstappen’s future

The former boss of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team has revealed the race which decided Max Verstappen's future in the pinnacle of motorsport.

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel goes 'wild' in new environmental act

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has gone 'wild' for his latest environmental project.

Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival

It appears as though a former member of Max Verstappen's close circle is now working with 21-year-old Franco Colapinto, as the Argentine prepares for a full-time return to the sport this weekend.

