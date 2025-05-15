Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix - F1 News Recap
The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled
Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has opened up in an incredibly honest interview about his childhood, revealing some hard truths about his journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.
Ex-Red Bull boss reveals race to decide Max Verstappen’s future
The former boss of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team has revealed the race which decided Max Verstappen's future in the pinnacle of motorsport.
F1 legend Sebastian Vettel goes 'wild' in new environmental act
Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has gone 'wild' for his latest environmental project.
Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival
It appears as though a former member of Max Verstappen's close circle is now working with 21-year-old Franco Colapinto, as the Argentine prepares for a full-time return to the sport this weekend.
F1 Race Calendar 2025
GP AUSTRALIA
14 - 16 Mar
Lando Norris
GP CHINA
21 - 23 Mar
Oscar Piastri
-
GP JAPAN
4 - 6 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP BAHRAIN
11 - 13 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP SAUDI ARABIA
18 - 20 Apr
Oscar Piastri
GP USA
2 - 4 May
Oscar Piastri
- GP ITALY 16 - 18 May
- GP MONACO 23 - 23 May
- GP SPAIN 30 May - 1 Jun
- GP CANADA 13 - 15 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 27 - 27 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 4 - 6 Jul