Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as FIA announce outcome of inspection ahead of Imola Grand Prix - F1 News Recap

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 star 'in tears' as true cost of racing career unveiled

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has opened up in an incredibly honest interview about his childhood, revealing some hard truths about his journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-Red Bull boss reveals race to decide Max Verstappen’s future

The former boss of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team has revealed the race which decided Max Verstappen's future in the pinnacle of motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Sebastian Vettel goes 'wild' in new environmental act

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has gone 'wild' for his latest environmental project.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen ally joins forces with F1 rival

It appears as though a former member of Max Verstappen's close circle is now working with 21-year-old Franco Colapinto, as the Argentine prepares for a full-time return to the sport this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related