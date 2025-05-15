F1 legend Sebastian Vettel goes 'wild' in new environmental act

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has gone 'wild' for his latest environmental project.

The German retired at the end of the 2022 campaign, following a stellar career which earned him legendary status, but remains heavily involved in driving change with the sport.

Earlier this year, he returned to school to undertake an agricultural degree as he follows his passion for organic farming which first emerged during lockdown.

Vettel has spent much of his time since retirement implementing new initiatives and raising awareness around big environmental issues, and even established a bee sanctuary at Suzuka, the home of the Japanese Grand Prix, back in 2023.

And it has now been revealed that he has established a new bee meadow in his native country as part of the Bee Wild species conservation project.

Vettel teams up with kids for special project

Writing on his Instagram account, the 37-year-old said: “Today we were in Beuren near Stuttgart (Germany) to inaugurate a bee meadow with the help of many local children.

"Behind us you can see a helmet that we placed to create a habitat for insects, wild bees, and more.

"Together with the kids, we filled seed bags and painted stones to make the area more inviting.

"It was a lot of fun - the children were fully engaged and learned a lot. The event was part of the Bee Wild community project, which aims to raise awareness about the need for more habitats to support biodiversity.”

Vettel has previously come under fire regarding his activism, with many accusing him of hypocrisy considering he spent 15 years competing in a sport which has been heavily criticised for its negative impact on the environment.

Indeed, he admitted that this was an accurate description during a recent interview, but insisted it is more beneficial to seek solutions rather than dwelling on the past.

F1 has made considerable progress when it comes to improving sustainability over the past decade, and will take another significant step towards reducing its carbon footprint next season with the introduction of 50 per cent electric power units across the grid.

