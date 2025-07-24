F1 legend Sebastian Vettel has hinted that he may one day make a return to racing, as well as confirming talks with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Vettel claimed four consecutive world championship titles with Red Bull between 2010-2013, cementing himself as an all-time great of the sport.

After unsuccessfully attempting to win a fifth world title with Ferrari and then Aston Martin, the German legend called time on his career in 2022, aged just 35, while Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso have continued to race into their 40s.

An Alonso-style return to F1 has often been talked about for Vettel, but he recently said that he will never return to full-time racing in the series, stating that 'chapter' was 'over'.

However, he has now suggested that a return to a different racing series could be on the cards, revealing that he misses the competition and adrenaline of racing.

"What I really miss is the competition, those intense moments where important decisions have to be made," Vettel told Auto Motor und Sport. "The moment counts. There's no second chance.

"It's very difficult to find that intensity in everyday life. Rationally, it's easier for me to accept that this chapter is now over, emotionally, less so. But that doesn't mean I'll never drive anything again."

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles at Red Bull

Will Vettel make Red Bull return?

While he has made it clear that he will not race in F1 again, there have been rumours linking him with a return to Red Bull in a different capacity.

His work with young female racers in Saudi Arabia earlier this year prompted Marko to say that Vettel would be the ideal candidate to replace him in his role when he decides to call time on his career in the sport.

82-year-old Marko has been a stalwart of the Red Bull setup since their inception in the sport in 2005, discovering and nurturing young drivers such as Vettel and Max Verstappen and turning them into world champions.

Vettel has suggested that there is the possibility that he could take up a similar kind of role within F1, stating that he has held talks with Marko about such a position.

"I know Helmut very well, and we're in contact," Vettel revealed. "If that were to become more concrete, I would first have to realise what kind of task I would be facing.

"A decision would depend heavily on that. I certainly bring a certain level of expertise to the table based on my experience and profile."

