Fans call for driver to be arrested after FLIPPING rival in insane revenge crash

You thought Max Verstappen completely lost his head at the Spanish Grand Prix, when he shunted into George Russell? You ain't seen nothing yet.

Meet Bob Gardner, a MARS Late Model dirt track racer in the US. You can't meet all of him though, because he lost his head so badly it's currently accelerating through the upper mesosphere. It's on course to pass Voyager 1 in the early 22nd century.

The actions he took, and the crash he caused, were so unbelievable that fans on social media have been sincerely calling for him to be arrested. It was that bad.

Rival Daryn Klein attempted to slide up in front of him coming out of a corner but didn't get quite enough clearance, riding up onto the hood of Gardner's car and sending him into the side of Dylan Thornton.

At that point, Gardner took leave of his senses, coming back onto the track and deliberately turning right – meaning he was driving the wrong way around the short track.

Dirt racing star absolutely loses it

Race officials immediately threw a caution before a high-speed, head-on wreck could occur, with the field picking their way around Gardner's No. 4 car.

Not content to have caused that chaos, Gardner then drove his limping car across the infield to short-cut and get ahead of the cruising racers, coming out just behind Klein's No. 10 car and accelerating to pull alongside him.

He then forced Klein into the barriers on the outside of the banked corner and, when the No. 10 tried to accelerate away from him, dug the low nose of his car underneath the side of Klein and accelerated, flipping him clean over onto his roof.

Fortunately, the relatively low speed of the crash meant that Klein wasn't seriously injured, with the sounds of '[No.] 4 team, you are done, you are done for the night' coming over the tannoy as Gardner just drove off the track.

Fan response online was mixed – but only in that some called for Gardner to be arrested, some called for people to 'beat the brakes off that sumbitch', and some simply advocated for a long, long ban. It's unclear which option will be enforced.

Seriously, just watch the video and let your jaw drop. An absolutely stunning example of whatever you call 'road rage' when it doesn't happen on a road. Just 'rage'? That seems like a cop-out. We'll take suggestions in the comments.

