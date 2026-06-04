LEGO just released two new signed F1 sets in time for the Monaco Grand Prix

The commemorative LEGO F1 sets are available to buy now

LEGO have unveiled two brand new eye-catching F1 sets to mark McLaren's 1000th Grand Prix, which they will be celebrating this weekend in Monaco.

The Woking-based F1 squad joined the sport ahead of the 1966 season having been founded by Bruce McLaren three years earlier, with his eponymous team going on to find enormous success with legends like Alain Prost, Ayrton Senna and Lewis Hamilton.

In their modern iteration, McLaren are represented by Australian driver Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Britain's newest F1 champion.

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The reigning drivers' title holder heads to Monaco this weekend hoping to replicate his race-winning success at last year's grand prix in the principality, and it would be even more special if he did so given that this weekend marks McLaren's 1000th GP.

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LEGO drop Norris and Piastri 1000th GP helmets

Provided they don't suffer another double DNS like they did in China earlier this year, Norris and Piastri will be the ones to mark Mclaren's 1000th grand prix in Monaco.

Behind Ferrari, McLaren are only the second constructor to ever reach this milestone, so to celebrate, iconic toy company LEGO have released two commemorative helmet sets.

The LEGO online store stocks a variety of popular sets, with an entire LEGO F1 homepage dedicated to releases inspired by the pinnacle of motorsport.

The two McLaren F1 helmet sets follow the exciting releases earlier this year for Ferrari stars Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver's helmet also restocked in time for his home race this weekend.

Both of the Scuderia releases sold out instantly back in May, so you'll need to move quickly if you want to get your hands on the new Norris and Piastri helmets.

See item details and purchase links below.

McLaren F1 Team Lando Norris LEGO Helmet: £79.99

The reigning champion's new LEGO helmet is reflective of his own usual headwear branding and comes with a Norris minifigure, signature plaque and newly acquired No.1 driver graphic following his 2025 championship success.

The Norris LEGO set also features a '1000 GP' graphic on the side of the helmet, which will be replicated on the racing headwear the Brit will be sporting in Monaco this weekend. To get your hands on the new Norris McLaren LEGO set, click here.

McLaren F1 Team Oscar Piastri LEGO Helmet: £79.99

Piastri's new helmet set is already proving popular and is currently on a back order system with an estimated shipping date of June 11 for any buyers who are able to place their order before LEGO announce the latest release as being out of stock.

Like Norris' new helmet set, Piastri will be wearing the real life version of this LEGO helmet in Monaco this weekend, making the new release a perfect purchase for any McLaren fan wanting to commemorate the team's 1000th race.

The Aussie star's blue helmet set also comes with a signature plaque and mini figure. Piastri's new LEGO F1 helmet set can be ordered via this link for £79.99.

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