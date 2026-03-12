Ferrari F1 driver duo Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have starred in a new collaboration with iconic global toy brand LEGO.

The LEGO Group and F1 entered a multi-year partnership in 2025 which allows the partnership to grow through officially licensed F1-themed products, and in the past, fans have been able to purchase a limited range of F1 LEGO sets through the Speed Champions and LEGO Technic ranges.

There is also the vastly popular LEGO icons range, which celebrates legends of the sport such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

And just as the F1 2026 season got off to an exciting start for the Scuderia, who finished P3 and P4 in the first round of the championship last weekend, fans can finally place an order to get their hands on the highly-anticipated Ferrari F1 helmet sets.

The LEGO Editions range is dropping two new items with Hamilton and Leclerc at the centre of the release, with the official Ferrari F1 account taking to social media platform 'X' to tease the exciting news, with pictures of the driver duo enjoying their helmet sets accompanied with the caption: "Just iconic really!"

Where to buy new Ferrari F1 2026 LEGO helmets

The new Ferrari F1 2026 helmets for Hamilton and Leclerc are both available to order on the official LEGO store, which also sells a continuously growing collection of F1 LEGO sets.

Find the full details of how to pre-order the Hamilton and Leclerc Ferrari helmet sets below.

Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet: £79.99

Since making the move to Ferrari in 2025, Hamilton has adopted a striking bright yellow helmet, which stands out on track with the backdrop of his red Ferrari and in 2026, the car's white halo.

In the first piece of F1 LEGO memorabilia created to honour the seven-time champion's time with the Scuderia, fans can now pay homage to the British icon by placing an order of the LEGO Editions Scuderia Ferrari HP Lewis Hamilton Helmet, suitable for fans from the age of 14 and above.

The set not only promises hours of fun with 884 pieces to put together, but the iconic Ferrari Modena yellow helmet also comes with printed decorations, including Hamilton's unique No. 44, a signature plaque, and a Hamilton minifigure, meaning it makes for a perfect display model once built.

Click here to pre-order the Hamilton LEGO F1 helmet, which will be shipped on May 1, 2026.

Scuderia Ferrari HP Charles Leclerc Helmet: £79.99

Leclerc's version of the new LEGO Editions Helmet comes in red to reflect the Monegasque star's real life racing headwear.

Like Hamilton's edition, the Leclerc LEGO helmet is suitable for fans age 14 and above, but features a few more pieces, with a total of 886 in the set altogether.

F1 enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the racing action as they craft a highly detailed F1 replica helmet from LEGO bricks, in the instantly recognisable Ferrari Rosso Corsa (racing red) shade, with printed graphic features including Leclerc's driver number, signature and minifigure, complete with his own Ferrari race suit also included in Leclerc's helmet set.

This makes for an ideal gift or just a well-earned treat for any Ferrari fan, so if it's caught your eye, click here to pre-order the Leclerc LEGO F1 helmet, which will be shipped on May 1, 2026.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

