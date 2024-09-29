F1 announce 'IMMERSIVE' change to grand prix weekends

Formula 1 has unveiled an exciting new partnership with The LEGO Group, set to bring an 'immersive' experience to grand prix weekends from 2025.

This collaboration promises to engage fans in a fresh, hands-on way, combining the thrill of F1 with the creativity of LEGO.

Launching in 2025, the partnership will introduce a range of F1-inspired LEGO products, catering to builders of all ages.

This will include LEGO DUPLO sets for preschool children, alongside intricate brick sets for both children and adults.

F1 & LEGO partnership

Fans will also enjoy interactive experiences at F1 races, with fan zones offering exclusive LEGO building activities throughout the season.

In addition to the physical products, there will be a strong digital presence on LEGO Group’s platforms, giving fans a chance to explore the world of F1 in brick form.

The collaboration aims to bring fans closer to the sport’s technical and engineering heritage, combining F1’s cutting-edge innovation with LEGO’s tradition of imaginative play.

It's not the first time that F1 and LEGO have crossed paths as McLaren star Lando Norris took a very special McLaren P1 for a spin.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “Through this partnership, fans will be able to recreate and reimagine the world of Formula 1, brick by brick, delving deeper into the mechanics and technology behind the sport through play.”

Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of The LEGO Group, added: “This new partnership will bring the spectacle of F1 even closer to fans.

“It will enable them to celebrate their passion for the sport in more immersive and exciting ways.”

With F1 continuing to see a surge in younger fans, particularly on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the LEGO collaboration is poised to further strengthen F1’s appeal to a broad, global audience.

Full details of the product launch and fan activities will be revealed in the lead-up to the 2025 season.

