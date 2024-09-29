F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes statement released as F1 team 'decide' shock 2025 driver lineup
F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes statement released as F1 team 'decide' shock 2025 driver lineup
Lewis Hamilton's health has been given an update by his Mercedes team following a gruelling Singapore Grand Prix that saw him forced to skip post-race procedures.
Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict
The current Sauber-owned team, who will become Audi in 2026, have decided on the future of a talented driver, according to reports.
Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1
Max Verstappen has revealed a shock activity set to take place during the current Formula 1 break.
Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine
An iconic magazine has slated Red Bull for their handling of Daniel Ricciardo's brutal Formula 1 dismissal, stating the Australian 'deserved better'.
Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover
A viral social media post has shown off a bizarre crossover between a video game and Formula 1, featuring two F1 legends.
Latest News
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov