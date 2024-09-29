close global

F1 News Today: Hamilton and Mercedes statement released as F1 team 'decide' shock 2025 driver lineup

Lewis Hamilton's health has been given an update by his Mercedes team following a gruelling Singapore Grand Prix that saw him forced to skip post-race procedures.

Audi F1 project 'decide' on driver for 2025 in surprise verdict

The current Sauber-owned team, who will become Audi in 2026, have decided on the future of a talented driver, according to reports.

Verstappen confirms timeline for SHOCK test away from Red Bull F1

Max Verstappen has revealed a shock activity set to take place during the current Formula 1 break.

Red Bull SLAMMED over axing F1 'GOAT' Ricciardo by iconic magazine

An iconic magazine has slated Red Bull for their handling of Daniel Ricciardo's brutal Formula 1 dismissal, stating the Australian 'deserved better'.

Football Manager and F1 involved in bizarre champions crossover

A viral social media post has shown off a bizarre crossover between a video game and Formula 1, featuring two F1 legends.

