George Russell, Mercedes, British GP, Britain, 2025

F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement

F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement

George Russell, Mercedes, British GP, Britain, 2025

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has revealed his regrets over a series of decisions made by Mercedes at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement

Ex-F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has been given a new racing opportunity after Mercedes announced their lineup for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren braced for closure as racing series losses double

McLaren's Formula E operations face closure at the end of the current season as the racing series' losses nearly doubled to €78.3m (£67.6 million) in 2023/24.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 boss casts further doubt over Max Verstappen's Red Bull future

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has revealed his doubts that Max Verstappen will race at Red Bull for the 2026 season, as he addressed the ongoing Mercedes switch rumours.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

The biggest names in F1 gathered across the British Grand Prix weekend to celebrate the life of motorsport legend and team boss Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Penalty hidden from Max Verstappen as FIA confirm Silverstone punishment

  • Yesterday 15:56
F1 News Today: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision

  • July 7, 2025 22:18

Latest News

British Grand Prix

McLaren F1 protest verdict issued over British GP penalty

  • 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today

F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

British GP record confirmed after stunning Silverstone showing

  • Yesterday 22:52
F1 News & Gossip

Max Verstappen tips former Red Bull star Sergio Perez for stunning driver transfer

  • Yesterday 21:54
Mercedes

George Russell regrets 'wrong' Mercedes decisions as contract announcement looms

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement

  • Yesterday 19:59
More news

