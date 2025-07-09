F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement
F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has revealed his regrets over a series of decisions made by Mercedes at last weekend's British Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement
Ex-F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has been given a new racing opportunity after Mercedes announced their lineup for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren braced for closure as racing series losses double
McLaren's Formula E operations face closure at the end of the current season as the racing series' losses nearly doubled to €78.3m (£67.6 million) in 2023/24.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 boss casts further doubt over Max Verstappen's Red Bull future
McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has revealed his doubts that Max Verstappen will race at Red Bull for the 2026 season, as he addressed the ongoing Mercedes switch rumours.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration
The biggest names in F1 gathered across the British Grand Prix weekend to celebrate the life of motorsport legend and team boss Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren F1 protest verdict issued over British GP penalty
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement
- 1 hour ago
British GP record confirmed after stunning Silverstone showing
- Yesterday 22:52
Max Verstappen tips former Red Bull star Sergio Perez for stunning driver transfer
- Yesterday 21:54
George Russell regrets 'wrong' Mercedes decisions as contract announcement looms
- Yesterday 20:57
Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement
- Yesterday 19:59
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july