F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has revealed his regrets over a series of decisions made by Mercedes at last weekend's British Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement

Ex-F1 driver Valtteri Bottas has been given a new racing opportunity after Mercedes announced their lineup for the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

McLaren braced for closure as racing series losses double

McLaren's Formula E operations face closure at the end of the current season as the racing series' losses nearly doubled to €78.3m (£67.6 million) in 2023/24.

F1 boss casts further doubt over Max Verstappen's Red Bull future

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has revealed his doubts that Max Verstappen will race at Red Bull for the 2026 season, as he addressed the ongoing Mercedes switch rumours.

F1 champion joins star-studded Eddie Jordan celebration

The biggest names in F1 gathered across the British Grand Prix weekend to celebrate the life of motorsport legend and team boss Eddie Jordan, who passed away in March this year.

